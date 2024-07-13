YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok

YouTube has rolled out new features for YouTube Shorts, including a text-to-speech video narration option. This feature allows users to add an artificial voiceover, similar to the robotic voices often heard on TikTok videos. To use this feature, create text, tap the "add voice" icon in the upper-left corner of the screen, and select one of the four available voices.

Auto-Generated Captions

Additionally, YouTube is introducing auto-generated captions that can be added to videos without using third-party apps like CapCut. Users can customize these captions with various fonts and colors, similar to the existing manual text overlay feature on Shorts.

Also read: OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Minecraft Effects and Minigame

YouTube has also added new Minecraft effects, featuring a green screen game-themed background and a minigame called Minecraft Rush. These updates reflect the ongoing trend of video platforms adopting features from one another. YouTube continues to incorporate popular TikTok features, such as live video previews in the Shorts feed, while TikTok extends its video length.

Also read: iPhone users in India, Apple has a serious warning for you- Here's what you need to do

Competitive Edge in Vertical Video Format

YouTube's efforts to enhance Shorts with these features aim to attract more creators to the platform. The updates come as video platforms compete to dominate the vertical video format, which gained prominence through TikTok. As YouTube continues to add features to Shorts, it seeks to increase engagement and provide creators with more tools to enhance their content.

Also read: Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

YouTube's latest updates demonstrate its commitment to expanding the capabilities of Shorts and providing users with innovative features. By incorporating text-to-speech narration, auto-generated captions, and new effects, YouTube aims to offer a comprehensive and competitive platform for short-form video creators.