 YouTube Shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News YouTube Shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok

YouTube Shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok

YouTube introduces text-to-speech video narration, auto-generated captions, and new Minecraft effects in Shorts, aiming to compete with TikTok and attract more creators.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2024, 17:00 IST
Icon
Top 5 YouTube channels to increase your knowledge in a spell-binding manner; check list
YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
1/5 HowStuffWorks: If you are a curious person who wants to know about how the world works around you then this is a most recommended YouTube channel for you. It covers various topics from science to technology or some random social media trend, you can learn about many things in one place and be ready to be entertained all through. Very captivating. (Unsplash)
YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
2/5 Ali Abdaal: If you are a student or a working professional, if you are looking to motivate yourself to live a productive or healthy life, then this YouTube channel can be beneficial. Ali Abdaal provides various tips to disciple mindset, productivity, career, and much more. Abdaal also recommends effective books to help his viewers gain knowledge. It is rivetting fare that you will find hard to leave. (Unsplash)
YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
3/5 Coin Bureau: Know all about cryptocurrencies through this channel. From current news to the best crypto app recommendations, you will all find here. The channel aims to educate its viewers about cryptocurrency and encourage mass adoption of the platforms. Of course, know that crypto is an extremely risky venture in the first place. (Pexels)
YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
4/5 MinuteEarth: If you are a science enthusiast and curious about how our planet works, then this YouTube channel can help you gain a lot of insight into Earth’s phenomena such as ancient history, dinosaurs, human evolution, and much more. It will leave you spell-bound and show you what Earth is all about. (Unsplash)
YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
5/5 Talks at Google: This YouTube channel features inspiring talks from influential people in various fields. It invites people to share their stories, journeys, work and motivation to inspire its viewers. Through this channel, you can learn more about inspiring stories and the work these people have done. (REUTERS)
YouTube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
icon View all Images
YouTube Shorts adds text-to-speech narration and new features to compete with TikTok's popular tools. (YouTube)

YouTube has rolled out new features for YouTube Shorts, including a text-to-speech video narration option. This feature allows users to add an artificial voiceover, similar to the robotic voices often heard on TikTok videos. To use this feature, create text, tap the "add voice" icon in the upper-left corner of the screen, and select one of the four available voices.

Auto-Generated Captions

Additionally, YouTube is introducing auto-generated captions that can be added to videos without using third-party apps like CapCut. Users can customize these captions with various fonts and colors, similar to the existing manual text overlay feature on Shorts.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,500₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Minecraft Effects and Minigame

YouTube has also added new Minecraft effects, featuring a green screen game-themed background and a minigame called Minecraft Rush. These updates reflect the ongoing trend of video platforms adopting features from one another. YouTube continues to incorporate popular TikTok features, such as live video previews in the Shorts feed, while TikTok extends its video length.

Also read: iPhone users in India, Apple has a serious warning for you- Here's what you need to do

Competitive Edge in Vertical Video Format

YouTube's efforts to enhance Shorts with these features aim to attract more creators to the platform. The updates come as video platforms compete to dominate the vertical video format, which gained prominence through TikTok. As YouTube continues to add features to Shorts, it seeks to increase engagement and provide creators with more tools to enhance their content.

Also read: Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

YouTube's latest updates demonstrate its commitment to expanding the capabilities of Shorts and providing users with innovative features. By incorporating text-to-speech narration, auto-generated captions, and new effects, YouTube aims to offer a comprehensive and competitive platform for short-form video creators.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you new instagram feature rolled out! you can delete content in bulk now nasa james webb telescope captures stunning 'bejeweled' einstein ring around distant quasar- details spacex's falcon 9 grounded after failure dooms batch of starlink satellites bsnl’s new prepaid plan comes with 5gb daily data, unlimited calls and 90-day validity 20 years of mac os x: in pics amazon prime day sale 2024 starts from july 20: check offers, new launches, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets