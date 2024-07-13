YouTube Shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with TikTok
YouTube introduces text-to-speech video narration, auto-generated captions, and new Minecraft effects in Shorts, aiming to compete with TikTok and attract more creators.
YouTube has rolled out new features for YouTube Shorts, including a text-to-speech video narration option. This feature allows users to add an artificial voiceover, similar to the robotic voices often heard on TikTok videos. To use this feature, create text, tap the "add voice" icon in the upper-left corner of the screen, and select one of the four available voices.
Auto-Generated Captions
Additionally, YouTube is introducing auto-generated captions that can be added to videos without using third-party apps like CapCut. Users can customize these captions with various fonts and colors, similar to the existing manual text overlay feature on Shorts.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI
Minecraft Effects and Minigame
YouTube has also added new Minecraft effects, featuring a green screen game-themed background and a minigame called Minecraft Rush. These updates reflect the ongoing trend of video platforms adopting features from one another. YouTube continues to incorporate popular TikTok features, such as live video previews in the Shorts feed, while TikTok extends its video length.
Also read: iPhone users in India, Apple has a serious warning for you- Here's what you need to do
Competitive Edge in Vertical Video Format
YouTube's efforts to enhance Shorts with these features aim to attract more creators to the platform. The updates come as video platforms compete to dominate the vertical video format, which gained prominence through TikTok. As YouTube continues to add features to Shorts, it seeks to increase engagement and provide creators with more tools to enhance their content.
Also read: Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
YouTube's latest updates demonstrate its commitment to expanding the capabilities of Shorts and providing users with innovative features. By incorporating text-to-speech narration, auto-generated captions, and new effects, YouTube aims to offer a comprehensive and competitive platform for short-form video creators.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71720835008243