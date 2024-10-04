YouTube Shorts says goodbye to the 60-second limit—allowing 3-minute videos

YouTube Shorts, touted as YouTube's rival to Instagram Reels and ByteDance's TikTok, will now allow users to post short videos up to 3 minutes in length, diverging from its original limit of one minute. This move has reportedly been a long time coming, especially considering both Instagram and TikTok allow users to post longer videos. Additionally, for some creators, being restricted to 60 seconds doesn't make sense, as they struggle to tell their stories and communicate effectively within that limited timeframe. Therefore, having the ability to post longer videos in a vertical aspect ratio is a logical improvement.

Also Read: iPhone and iPad now have a secret tool to prevent motion sickness in the car—Here's how it works

Longer YouTube Shorts Coming

YouTube has announced that creators will be able to post longer Shorts videos, up to 3 minutes in length, starting from October 15. YouTube states that this has been a top feature requested by creators, and this change applies to videos in square or taller aspect ratios. It will not affect any videos uploaded before October 15, according to YouTube.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Todd Sherman, Director of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, stated that the company is also working to improve recommendations for longer Shorts videos in the coming months.

Also Read: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, beats Bezos

More Updates Coming As Well

YouTube is also developing more features for Shorts creators. Users will soon be able to recreate a Shorts video they like using templates, making it easier to jump on trends, match clips to soundtracks, and even remix a Short. Furthermore, users will soon be able to remix clips from their favourite videos and more. To incorporate AI into the mix, Google is integrating its DeepMind video model called Veo into Shorts. This will enable creators to create video backgrounds and standalone clips.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air launch likely in 2025: Why Pro users may not like the new model