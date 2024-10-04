YouTube Shorts says goodbye to the 60-second limit—allowing 3-minute videos

YouTube Shorts says goodbye to the 60-second limit—allowing 3-minute-long vertical videos
YouTube Shorts will no longer be limited to 60-seconds starting October 15, YouTube has revealed. Check all the details here.
YouTube Shorts, touted as YouTube's rival to Instagram Reels and ByteDance's TikTok, will now allow users to post short videos up to 3 minutes in length, diverging from its original limit of one minute. This move has reportedly been a long time coming, especially considering both Instagram and TikTok allow users to post longer videos. Additionally, for some creators, being restricted to 60 seconds doesn't make sense, as they struggle to tell their stories and communicate effectively within that limited timeframe. Therefore, having the ability to post longer videos in a vertical aspect ratio is a logical improvement.
Longer YouTube Shorts Coming
YouTube has announced that creators will be able to post longer Shorts videos, up to 3 minutes in length, starting from October 15. YouTube states that this has been a top feature requested by creators, and this change applies to videos in square or taller aspect ratios. It will not affect any videos uploaded before October 15, according to YouTube.
Todd Sherman, Director of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, stated that the company is also working to improve recommendations for longer Shorts videos in the coming months.
More Updates Coming As Well
YouTube is also developing more features for Shorts creators. Users will soon be able to recreate a Shorts video they like using templates, making it easier to jump on trends, match clips to soundtracks, and even remix a Short. Furthermore, users will soon be able to remix clips from their favourite videos and more. To incorporate AI into the mix, Google is integrating its DeepMind video model called Veo into Shorts. This will enable creators to create video backgrounds and standalone clips.
