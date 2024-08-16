 YouTube testing blurred bottom bar and dynamic design updates for Android app users- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News YouTube testing blurred bottom bar and dynamic design updates for Android app users- All details

YouTube testing blurred bottom bar and dynamic design updates for Android app users- All details

YouTube is testing a blurred bottom bar on its Android app, aiming to enhance user experience with dynamic design updates and button redesigns.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 16:22 IST
YouTube testing blurred bottom bar and dynamic design updates for Android app users- All details
YouTube is testing a blurred bottom bar and redesigned buttons in its Android app. (AFP)

YouTube is currently testing a new design feature for its Android app, incorporating a blurred bottom bar similar to a feature already present on iOS. The blurred bottom bar aims to create a more integrated and seamless experience by blending the bar with the app's background colours as users scroll through their feed. This design tweak marks a departure from the existing translucent bar, which appears white in Light mode and black in Dark mode.

Redesigned Buttons and Navigation

In addition to the blurred effect, YouTube is also redesigning some of the buttons on the bottom bar. The Home and Subscriptions buttons, for example, have been updated with a more minimalistic design. Meanwhile, the “+” button has undergone a transformation, now featuring a "blurred filled circle" instead of its previous circular white outline, making it more noticeable, according to a report by 9to5Google. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹117,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy users' transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare': Here's what company hopes from new Pixel phones

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The new design also introduces a dynamic element to the blurred bottom bar. The colours of the bar will change based on the video thumbnails displayed in the feed. Since YouTube's app feed features dynamic video thumbnails that start playing automatically, the bar's colours will adapt accordingly, creating a more cohesive visual experience.

Also read: Apple's biggest supplier Foxconn eyes massive Hyderabad investment, betting big on India

Size Increase for Traditional Navigation Users

For users who still rely on Android's traditional three-button navigation, the bottom bar will increase in size. This change occurs because the navigation bar will adopt the same blurred effect, resulting in a more consistent look across the app.

Also read: Ola integrates Krutrim AI into e-scooters: What is it and how will it help users

While these features are currently in testing, there is no official word on when or if they will be rolled out to all users. YouTube has a history of testing design changes that do not always make it to the final version of the app. However, the ongoing experiments suggest that YouTube is planning significant updates, including a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) miniplayer and the potential introduction of mid-roll ads in the PiP format.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 16:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google gemini live demo failed twice during the pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can’t always trust ai best laptop brands: top 10 laptop models from apple, dell, hp and more 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more indigo is giving free apple ipad to these pilots to reduce weight of paper in-flight windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them 10 best ac brands in india: top air conditioners from lloyd, daikin, lg and more that you can buy how to hide your instagram online status from others how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets