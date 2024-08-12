 YouTube testing three new features including Sleep Timer, only available to these users: Details here | Tech News
YouTube testing three new features including Sleep Timer, only available to these users: Details here

YouTube has released three new features including a sleep timer, dream creator screen and AI-powered bot for premium subscribers as experiment.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 11:50 IST
YouTube testing three new features including Sleep Timer, only available to these users: Details here
YouTube premium members can experiment with three new features. (AFP)

YouTube Sleep Timer feature was first spotted while testing in June and now, the Google-owned video streaming platform has rolled out the feature for experiment alongside two other new features. In a recent blog post, the company mentioned that they are launching three new experimental features for YouTube Premium members which also includes an AI chatbot. Know more about these new features as they are only available for a short period of time. 

Also Read: Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares post X

Sleep Timer feature

The first feature is a sleep timer, as the name suggests, it allows users to set a timer while watching or listening to any content on the platform. Users can access the sleep timer feature from the settings menu on their mobile and desktop. 

Also Read: YouTube Brandcast 2024 India: New YouTube ad formats launched for TV and shorts - All details

With the feature, users will be able to automatically pause the playing video after a set period of time by using the sleep timer feature. The feature will be of great help to people who are likely to fall asleep while watching a video. 

Dream Screen feature 

The second feature is known as the Dream Screen which is designed to help creators. According to YouTube, the feature is functional on the mobile app and enables users to create green screen backgrounds using AI. The users can use the feature by clicking on the “+” icon to open the Shorts camera. Then they can select the green screen option and click on the sparkle icon. 

YouTube has notified users that they can make green screen backgrounds using only the English language as no other languages are presently available. 

Also Read: Apple Intelligence not trained via stolen YouTube content, iPhone maker issues clarification

Answer bot feature

The third feature, launched only for mobiles, is an AI-powered feature developed to address queries that the users might have regarding the video while the video is playing in the background. Apart from addressing the queries, the feature can also give recommendations. As of now, not all videos uploaded on YouTube will have this new feature. It will be seen on the eligible videos in the form of the “Ask” tab located just below the video. The users will have the option to select questions from a set of preset prompts as well as type in their own questions.

Also Read: How to buy a gaming laptop: CPU and GPU options, tips on how to make the right choice

As informed before, these latest features are only for experiments for a limited period of time. While the users can access the Sleep Timer feature until September 2, the Dream Screen is available till August 20 and the answer bot can also be used only till August 21. 

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 11:41 IST
