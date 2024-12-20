Latest Tech News Tech Tech News YouTube to crack down on Indian creators using misleading titles and thumbnails in breaking news videos

YouTube to crack down on Indian creators using misleading titles and thumbnails in breaking news videos

YouTube plans to crack down on Indian creators using misleading titles and thumbnails to curb deceptive clickbait practices and improve viewer trust.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 12:40 IST
YouTube will soon remove videos with misleading clickbait titles and thumbnails from Indian creators. (Google)

YouTube has announced plans to implement stricter rules targeting Indian content creators who use misleading titles or thumbnails to lure viewers into clicking on their videos. The platform, owned by Alphabet, stated in a blog post on December 18 that it would take down videos that feature "egregious clickbait." This type of clickbait refers to videos where the title or thumbnail makes promises or claims that the content does not fulfil, especially when related to breaking news or current events.

Impact on Breaking News and Current Events

The platform explained in a blog post that such clickbait could mislead viewers, leaving them feeling tricked, frustrated, or disappointed, particularly when they seek timely and reliable information. YouTube has emphasised that content around breaking news and current events would be closely monitored for this issue.

For instance, videos with titles like "The President Resigned" or "Breaking Political News" paired with enticing thumbnails are now in violation of YouTube's updated guidelines if they do not deliver on those promises.

This move follows YouTube's previous attempts to combat clickbait by introducing educational programs for content creators. However, the latest policy shifts make clear that videos with misleading titles and thumbnails will be removed entirely, rather than simply flagged or demonetised.

What Does This Mean for Creators?

Initially, YouTube will remove videos with deceptive titles or thumbnails but will not issue strikes to creators' channels. This approach provides creators with a window to adjust their practices without immediate penalties. However, the company has not yet clarified how it will define breaking news or current events, nor has it specified how it will detect videos that use egregious clickbait. Additionally, YouTube has not provided details on how creators can appeal the removal of their videos.

Focus on Recent Content and Educational Resources

YouTube will focus enforcement on recently uploaded videos, although older content that violates the new rules may eventually come under scrutiny. Creators are encouraged to review their previous uploads and modify them to comply with the updated policies. The platform also plans to offer resources to help creators understand what constitutes "egregious clickbait" and how to avoid it.

For viewers, this change could improve their experience by reducing frustration with misleading content. By cracking down on deceptive tactics, YouTube hopes to foster a more trustworthy environment where viewers can rely on the videos they watch to deliver accurate, relevant content. As the new guidelines roll out, it will be interesting to see how Indian creators respond and adjust their content to meet these standards.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 12:39 IST
