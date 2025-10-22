YouTube unveils “Likeness detection” to protect creators from deepfake misuse

YouTube has officially launched its AI-powered likeness detection tool to protect creators from deepfakes and AI-generated videos made without their consent. This technology will help creators detect, manage, and request the removal of unauthorised videos that imitate their likeness using AI or other deepfake technology. The rollout began on October 21, with creators receiving invitations via email to access the tool through YouTube Studio's “Likeness” tab. It is initially available to YouTube Partner Program members.

The tool requires a setup process to verify the likeness of creators via a government-issued photo ID and a short selfie video. Once approved, creators get a dashboard listing the videos that are using their likeness. Creators can submit a removal request based on YouTube's privacy policy or file a copyright complaint. Creators have full control over their participation in this Likeness program and can opt out anytime. The scans will take about 24 hours for deletion.

The new Likeness tab is available under the Copyright detection section. Here, the users can check out the videos that YouTube detected that use their likeness. Creators can easily submit a removal request, copyright removal request or archive the video.

YouTube developed this technology to fight against the increasing misuse of AI-generated content on the platform. These videos can falsely endorse products, spread misinformation, or harm reputations. Recently, an electronics brand used an AI-generated clone voice of a YouTuber to promote its products. This likeness detection tool is part of a broader effort to safeguard creator identities and reduce deceptive AI content, complementing legislative initiatives such as the No Fakes Act, designed to curb malicious AI replicas.

While this tool is powerful, it raises privacy considerations since creators must submit their facial scans for detection. YouTube assures creators that the data is securely processed. This feature will expand to all monetised creators by January 2026. This shows YouTube's commitment to protecting creator rights amid an evolving AI landscape.

In summary, YouTube's likeness detection tool is a significant advancement that offers content creators control over their AI-generated representations, helping maintain authenticity and trust on the platform.