YouTube’s new feature allows parents to manage their child’s activities- All details

YouTube is set to launch a new feature that will allow parents or guardians to link their accounts with their teenage children.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 11:02 IST
YouTube Family Center feature to roll out worldwide this week. (AFP)

YouTube is set to roll out a new feature called Family Center worldwide that will allow parents or guardians to keep track of what their children are watching on the platform. The feature will allow easy linking of the parent's accounts and their children. As per YouTube, the launch of this new feature is aimed at providing a safer environment for creating content on the platform. Google reportedly gave a glimpse of this feature last month.

What is YouTube Family Centre and how it works

The Family Center feature enables the linking of parents and a child's accounts in the video streaming platform, YouTube. Here are the steps to create the YouTube Family Centre: 

  1. The parents have to open the YouTube app settings and go to the Family Centre page. 
  2. Then,  click on the “invite a teen” option and undergo the QR code process to link the accounts. 
  3. After linking the accounts, the parents will be able to look at all details of their child's activity such as their comments, subscriptions and the number of uploads done by their child. 
  4. The parents will also be sent email notifications whenever their child begins a livestream or posts a new video on YouTube. According to YouTube, this will be done to  “offer advice on responsible creation supported by resources created with Common Sense Networks, an affiliate of Common Sense Media.”
  5. The linked accounts feature supports mutual control which indicates that parents and their children will be able to turn off this supervision feature at any point in time. 

YouTube's linking account feature launch and availability

YouTube's latest feature is the result of its supervisory experience of handling preteen accounts as well as YouTube kids' profiles that reportedly cater to over 100 million viewers per month. Presently, the platform's Family Centre page is functioning on both Android and iOS devices. 

The company is set to launch the linking accounts feature by this week worldwide. There is a possibility that the video-sharing platform may add other new features for supervising the activities of teenage children in future.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 11:02 IST
