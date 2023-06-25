Home Tech News Zerodha's Nithin Kamath warns of FedEx and Blue Dart scam

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath warns of FedEx and Blue Dart scam

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has raised concern over ‘New Scam using FedEx and Blue Dart’ following loss by colleague.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 08:46 IST
BEWARE! Here is how NOT to check your PF balance; man loses Rs. 1.23 lakh in scam
EPF
1/7 In a shocking turn of events, when a man was looking to check his PF balance online, he was caught by fraudsters and lost Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Reuters)
This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh!
2/7 This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Pixabay)
fraud
3/7 In short, do not check PF balance by searching online and clicking on random links or talking to anyone. Just remember, EPFO will never ask you to make any payment or download any app or even ask you for any payment code or OTP. So, if you want to know how to check PF balance online, we explain it here. (HT_PRINT)
How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance.
4/7 How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance. (UMANG Twitter)
Text message
5/7 How to check PF balance Via Text Message – EPFO members whose UANs are registered with EPFO can check their PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message. (Pixabay)
iPhone
6/7 How to check PF balance Via Missed Call – Members also have the option of checking the PF balance via call. Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance. (Unsplash)
EPFO
7/7 How to check PF balance Via EPFO website - Visit the EPFO portal www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu. Click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. Once you do so you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from. (MINT_PRINT)
Nithin Kamath
View all Images
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises concerns over new scam involving FedEx and Blue Dart after colleague falls victim. (Hindustan Times)

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, a prominent retail brokerage firm, has issued a warning to the public regarding a "new scam involving FedEx, Blue Dart, and other courier companies." He expressed concern over scammers who are posing as officials from the CBI and crime branch to deceive unsuspecting individuals with fabricated cases. Sharing the incident on Twitter, Kamath recounted an encounter involving a person claiming to be a FedEx representative.

Kamath tweeted, "There's a new scam in the name of FedEx, Blue Dart, and other courier companies that you need to be aware of. A colleague received a call from an individual posing as a FedEx representative, stating that a package had been confiscated by the police due to the discovery of drugs."

According to Kamath, his colleague received an "official" notice from the fraudsters, who went to great lengths to deceive by even making a video call impersonating a police officer. The scammers also provided bank account details, urging the victim to transfer funds to secure the release of the alleged package.

 

"The fact that the fake police had access to his AADHAR number made the situation even more convincing. In a state of panic, the victim immediately transferred the money. If this can happen to someone working in a company that continuously educates its employees about cyber fraud, it can happen to anyone," Kamath further added.

In response to such situations, Nithin Kamath advised individuals to calmly state, "I will have my lawyer contact you." He emphasised the importance of avoiding panic and impulsive reactions, as most fraudsters target individuals who respond hastily. Many Twitter users expressed gratitude to Kamath for shedding light on these scams and shared their own encounters with similar incidents.

"It used to be parcels from Amazon and Flipkart. Now it seems that no courier companies are spared. I believe there might be collusion with employees of these companies," one user wrote. Another user stated,

 

"This type of scam has been ongoing for months. One of my friends received such a call around four months ago, and another friend encountered the same scam two months ago. Everyone needs to exercise extreme caution, as fraudsters come up with new stories every time."

 

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 08:46 IST
