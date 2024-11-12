Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu lauds Nvidia and AMD, blames Intel’s downfall on…

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu lauds Nvidia and AMD, blames Intel’s downfall on…

Vembu shared his thoughts on why chipmaker Intel is suffering while companies like Nvidia and AMD are touching new heights.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 13:08 IST
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu lauds Nvidia and AMD, blames Intel’s downfall on…
Vembu pointed to Nvidia and AMD’s success as a model for sustainable business practices. (Hindustan Times/X)

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is among few of the most popular tech executives in the country. One of the richest men in India, Vembu is known for his vision and out of the box thinking. He is also quite popular on social media platforms because of his opinions and point of view. His recent post X is also going viral among the business community and tech enthusiasts. In his post, Vembu shared his thoughts on why chipmaker Intel is suffering while companies like Nvidia and AMD are touching new heights. Vembu believes the reason behind Intel's market decline is prioritisation of Wall Street returns over investing in its employees' well-being. In a sharp contrast, Vembu lauded competitors like Nvidia, AMD, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for their focus on nurturing engineering talent, which he believes is a key driver of their success.

Also read: Smartphones likely to cost more in 2025, this may be the key reason

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Intel's Misstep

Vembu's critique of Intel's strategy was pointed: “Intel took care of Wall Street instead, and they have lost comprehensively to TSMC, AMD, and Nvidia. And now they have lost Wall Street as well,” he said. The comment was part of a broader discussion where Vembu addressed accusations of him being "a socialist," suggesting that his stance on corporate practices and layoffs could be seen as contrary to traditional American business ideologies.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Zoho chief executive also referenced the approach of tech companies like Freshworks, whose recent layoffs sparked debates about the future of work in the tech industry. Vembu argued that the current trend, prioritising shareholder returns over employee welfare, marks a stark departure from historical US business practices, where companies became successful by prioritising their workforce.

Also read: Google search ‘Bengal Cats' and you may get hacked: New SEO Poisoning scam revealed

Long-Term Focus Yields Results

Vembu pointed to Nvidia and AMD's success as a model for sustainable business practices. He praised both companies for their commitment to retaining skilled engineers, whose deep technical expertise has allowed them to thrive. He also highlighted the success of TSMC, noting that despite Taiwan's relatively small population, the country's semiconductor industry has grown into a global leader due to its emphasis on engineering talent and long-term growth.

In contrast, Vembu criticised what he described as a "perversion" of capitalism in the US, where companies focus on short-term financial gains and executive compensation rather than sustainable, employee-focused growth. He lamented practices like corporate bailouts and inflated asset valuations, arguing that they distort true capitalist principles.

A Call for "Real Capitalism"

Vembu further criticised the current US financial system, accusing it of rewarding risky, short-term decisions while leaving taxpayers to foot the bill when things go wrong. Referring to the 2023 Silicon Valley Bank bailout, he pointed out how tech entrepreneurs, who usually champion free-market principles, quickly abandoned those ideals when their investments faltered.

The Zoho CEO called for a return to what he terms "real capitalism," where companies prioritise their most valuable asset—employees—and build businesses that are sustainable in the long run. "That is how real capital building works: take care of your employees, your most valuable asset and build long-term successful companies," Vembu concluded, emphasising that this people-first approach was not just good business practice, but a reflection of his broader philosophy, which he framed as "our dharma."

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 10:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know
PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?
GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets