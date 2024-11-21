Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wants freshers to pay 20 lakh to work as ‘Chief of Staff’- Internet reacts

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wants freshers to pay 20 lakh to work as 'Chief of Staff'- Internet reacts

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s job posting for a Chief of Staff role, requiring candidates to pay Rs. 20 lakh, has sparked widespread online controversy and debate.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 12:57 IST
Zomato
Zomato CEO's job post sparks outrage as candidates must pay Rs. 20 lakh for a Chief of Staff role. (REUTERS)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent job posting for a Chief of Staff position has sparked a heated debate across social media. Unlike typical corporate openings, this role comes with a major twist: instead of receiving a salary in the first year, the selected candidate must pay Rs. 20 lakh to take on the job. The unexpected “fee” has led to mixed reactions, with many questioning the fairness and accessibility of such an arrangement.

In a post on X, Goyal described the ideal candidate as someone eager to learn, empathetic, and down-to-earth, with little entitlement. The job promises exposure to major Zomato projects, such as Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India. Goyal emphasised that the role offers fast-track learning, comparing it to an elite MBA program. “It's not about perks or pay,” Goyal said. “It's about working with some of the sharpest minds to help shape the future of Zomato.”

The Rs. 20 Lakh "Fee" Controversy

However, the catch lies in the cost: instead of a salary, the chosen candidate must contribute Rs. 20 lakh, which will be donated to Feeding India, Zomato's non-profit initiative. In addition, Zomato will donate Rs. 50 lakh to a charity selected by the candidate. Starting in the second year, the role will transition to a salaried position, though the exact salary details have not been revealed.

Zomato Chief of Staff Job Posting:  Backlash and Concerns Over Accessibility

The unusual job posting has stirred backlash online, with many questioning the fairness of requiring such a large sum from candidates. Critics pointed out that this condition effectively limits the opportunity to those who can afford it, excluding many potential applicants. Some likened it to an unpaid internship, expressing concern that such practices could become more widespread. One user on X, Abhishek, remarked,As if exploring the Gig economy workers wasn't enough , now kick the middle class parent cause  food delivery company with inflated pricing wants a chief of staff..  Just say you want to test 100people in 1 year without paying” 

Others, like Aman, raised concerns about how this “fee” could create a bias toward wealthier candidates, leaving out talented individuals who may not have the financial means. Mohak Mangal echoed this, noting that unpaid internships at organisations like the UN are similarly inaccessible to those with financial responsibilities.

While Goyal has defended the posting, highlighting the learning experience it offers, many remain sceptical. The controversy surrounding this job posting raises important questions about inclusivity and fairness in recruitment practices in India's corporate world.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 12:43 IST
