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No more forced Windows updates! Microsoft is looking to fix a long-time annoyance

Microsoft has announced upcoming Windows 11 improvements, focusing on performance, reliability, AI integration and user control, with new features rolling out to Windows Insiders in the coming months.

Updated on: Mar 23 2026, 17:51 IST
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By AISHWARYA FARASWAL

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Windows 11
Windows 11 to get smarter and simpler as Microsoft responds to user feedback (REUTERS)

Microsoft has announced a series of upcoming changes to Windows 11, focusing on performance, reliability, and a more refined user experience. The updates, shared in a blog post by Pavan Davuluri, will begin rolling out to Windows Insiders over the coming weeks.

Addressing users directly, Davuluri emphasised the importance of feedback in shaping the platform. “Windows touches more people's lives than almost any technology on Earth,” he said, adding that recent updates are based on insights gathered from the community. He noted that feedback highlighted a strong desire among users “who care deeply about Windows and want it to be better.”

Focus on personalisation and reduced disruption

One of the key updates includes expanded taskbar customization, allowing users to reposition it not just at the bottom, but also at the top or sides of the screen. This move addresses one of the most requested features from users.

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Microsoft is also rethinking how artificial intelligence is integrated into the system. The company plans to make Copilot features more intentional, reducing unnecessary entry points across apps like Notepad and Photos to ensure AI enhances rather than complicates the experience.

The Windows Update system is also set for a major overhaul. Users will gain more control, including the ability to skip updates during setup, pause updates for longer durations, and restart devices without being forced to install updates immediately. The company aims to reduce disruptions by limiting automatic restarts and notifications.

Performance and core system improvements

Improving speed and responsiveness is another major priority. Microsoft said it is working to make Windows 11 more efficient by reducing resource usage and improving memory management. File Explorer, one of the most widely used features, will see enhancements such as faster launch times, smoother navigation, and reduced lag.

“Performance feels smooth and reliable” is the goal, according to the company, with improvements already showing reduced app launch times.

Additionally, enhancements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) aim to improve file performance, network compatibility, and overall usability for developers.

Reliability and stability enhancements

Microsoft highlighted reliability as a “bedrock of trust,” outlining steps to improve system stability across drivers, apps, and updates. The company is working to reduce crashes, improve Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and ensure more consistent device wake behavior.

Biometric authentication via Windows Hello is also being upgraded, with improvements aimed at making facial recognition and fingerprint sign-ins faster and more dependable.

The Windows Insider Program itself is being simplified, with clearer channel definitions and better visibility into how user feedback influences development.

A quieter, more focused user experience

On the design front, Microsoft is aiming for a less cluttered experience. Widgets will feature quieter defaults and improved personalization, while notifications will be reduced to help users stay focused.

The company is also working on improving search functionality across the system, promising faster and more accurate results with clearer distinctions between local and web content.

Davuluri described this approach as focusing on “usability, polish, coherence and refinement,” adding that the company wants to deliver features that feel thoughtful and well-crafted.

Continued engagement with users

Microsoft said it will continue engaging with users through community meetups and feedback channels. “Windows is as much yours as it is ours,” Davuluri stated, reinforcing the company's collaborative approach to development.

Looking ahead, the company plans to roll out these improvements gradually throughout the year, with Windows Insiders getting early access to upcoming features.

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First Published Date: 23 Mar, 17:51 IST

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