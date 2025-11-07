Oppo Find X9 series is launching on November 18 in India, bringing a flagship camera and performance experience. Oppo has also started to tease the launch by revealing a few of the crucial features and upgrades to generate hype for the devices. In the recent revelation, Oppo teased the new LUMO Image Engine for the Find X9 series. This new camera upgrade is said to remove the artificial sharpness or exaggerated tones, and deliver more natural tones and colours. Here's everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 series LUMO Image Engine.

Oppo Find X9 series camera

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 series will feature the LUMO Image Engine, which first debuted with the Find X8 Ultra model. This new innovation combines advanced optics, colour science, sensor control, and computational processing for a more natural photography experience. Oppo says that it eliminates the artificial enhancements and delivers natural tones that the human eye perceives. Oppo said, “LUMO focuses on delivering accurate tonal balance, natural transitions, and spatial realism across faces, backgrounds, and objects.”



Oppo highlighted that the Oppo Find X9 series's Lumo Image Engine consists of four primary components: Ultra-sensing computational optical system, Golden Portrait Full-Focal Length System, Ultra-Fast Focusing System, and Multimodal Colour Sensing System. All these systems are well-optimised for their focal lengths:15mm, 23mm, 70mm, and 135mm.



Oppo Find X9 series's Lumo Image Engine will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Its image NPU and IPS claims to enhance real-time colour, depth, and motion analysis of detailed images across formats and focal lengths.

As far as camera specifications are concerned, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to feature a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto lens, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a True Colour Camera. Now we will have to wait a few more days to confirm what the new generation Find X series will offer.