Latest Tech News Tech Price drop on MacBooks to match your budget during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 19% off

Price drop on MacBooks to match your budget during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 19% off

Students, creators, and upgraders can finally snag premium Apple performance and design without the usual splurge, plus added cashback and EMI perks.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 15 2025, 15:00 IST
laptops
MacBook Air discounts - premium Apple design now matches more budgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Products included in this article

14% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue
(572)
Discounted price:₹85,990 Original price:₹99,900
Buy now 19% OFF
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray
(6)
Discounted price:₹124,990 Original price:₹154,900
Buy now 14% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight
(572)
Discounted price:₹85,990 Original price:₹99,900
Buy now 14% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Starlight
(572)
Discounted price:₹85,990 Original price:₹99,900
Buy now 14% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver
(572)
Discounted price:₹85,990 Original price:₹99,900
Buy now 32% OFF
HP Windows 11 Home 15,13Th Gen Intel Core I5-1334U(8GB DDR4,512GB SSD),Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6Cm,FHD,Silver,1.59Kg,Fd0466Tu,Intel Iris Xe,FHD Camera W/Privacy Shutter,Backlit Laptop
(13)
Discounted price:₹45,990 Original price:₹67,205
Buy now 12% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight
(572)
Discounted price:₹105,990 Original price:₹119,900
Buy now 12% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight
(572)
Discounted price:₹105,990 Original price:₹119,900
Buy now 12% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Sky Blue
(572)
Discounted price:₹105,990 Original price:₹119,900
Buy now 9% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight
(572)
Discounted price:₹126,990 Original price:₹139,900
Buy now 10% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver
(572)
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹119,900
Buy now

MacBook fever is real this festive season, but those five-figure price tags always made an upgrade feel out of reach. That's finally changing - Apple's latest price cuts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival have put both shiny new MacBook Airs and last year's bestsellers squarely in the “maybe now” zone for students, creators, and anyone itching for a refresh. No more saving for months and wincing at checkout: your favourite slim laptop now costs considerably less, and there's no need to skimp on specs. With up to 19% off, EMI plans, and cashbacks thrown in, this is the best excuse yet to ditch that slow old machine and step up to Apple's effortless design, rock-solid battery, and silky-smooth performance. Whether you're editing, streaming, or just want something that looks sharp at work, there's a MacBook this sale season that finally fits the bill.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue 4.6/5 ₹ 85,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray 4.1/5 ₹ 124,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight 4.6/5 ₹ 85,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 85,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver 4.6/5 ₹ 85,990
HP Windows 11 Home 15,13Th Gen Intel Core I5-1334U(8GB DDR4,512GB SSD),Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6Cm,FHD,Silver,1.59Kg,Fd0466Tu,Intel Iris Xe,FHD Camera W/Privacy Shutter,Backlit Laptop 3.5/5 ₹ 45,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight 4.6/5 ₹ 105,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 105,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Sky Blue 4.6/5 ₹ 105,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight 4.6/5 ₹ 126,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver 4.6/5 ₹ 107,990

EMI options and bank offers

Scoring a MacBook this season is easier on the wallet, thanks to solid EMI options and juicy bank offers. You can split your payments over three, six, or even twelve months, often with zero extra interest. Banks like HDFC, ICICI, and Axis serve up instant discounts, plus you might grab extra cashback if you pay with select credit cards. It's a proper hack for anyone who hates seeing their balance dip.

1. The 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDDQ429-1

The 2025 MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) transforms everyday computing. Its speedy chip and vivid display mean creative projects feel effortless, while all-day battery gives you freedom from charging. Apple Intelligence quietly helps you organise, write, and multitask. Lighter than many textbooks, it slips easily into any bag. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this blend of portability, style and sheer ease of use is up for grabs at a tempting price.

2. MacBook Air (2024)

B0DLHH4BJ9-2

MacBook Air (2024) in Space Gray, with the M3 chip and 24GB memory, is perfect for those who juggle heavy creative work, multitasking, or large files on the go. It's effortlessly slim yet packed with power, smooth graphics, and speedy storage. You get seamless performance for everything from video editing to managing pro suites, plus great battery life, all at a sharply reduced price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

3. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDDV7GC-3

The 2025 MacBook Air Midnight (M4, 13-inch) makes work and content creation effortless with its fast chip, smart memory, and stunning display. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival, price drops finally make premium Apple reliability, smooth multitasking, and all-day battery accessible for more users. It's a striking laptop you can carry anywhere, now at a price that won't sting.

4. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDC247V-4

The 2025 MacBook Air in Starlight turns tech envy into your new everyday reality. Thanks to the latest M4 chip, everything from streaming to editing feels breezy and snappy, while 16GB memory keeps lag at bay, even with way too many tabs open. Apple Intelligence smooths out workflows without you noticing, and the stunning display makes movies and content pop. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the steep price drop finally takes Apple's sleek, trustworthy experience out of the wish list and plonks it right where it belongs - on your desk or in your backpack, ready for anything.

5. 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDX3JF4-5

The 2025 MacBook Air in Silver is designed for everyday simplicity and style, offering both speed and seamless multitasking with the M4 chip and unified memory. Apple Intelligence quietly organises and streamlines routines, while the bright display makes work, streaming, and video calls a pleasure. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price drop turns flagship Apple quality into a smarter, more affordable upgrade for anyone craving lightness and reliability.

More laptops for you:

B0DTTRDT3B-6
B0FDQ2R315-6
B0F18LK3FB-6
B0DB1SDB87-6
B0DMFBQ9MY-6
B0C4ZM63RP-6
B0B4JPC8GT-6
B0FDQKWW14-6
B0DQNRCN61-6
B09MM58Y7Q-6

6. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZD8QJBH-7

MacBook Air Midnight (2025) delivers a big jump in speed, graphics, and storage so creators and multitaskers get more done without delays. It's sleek and portable, with Apple Intelligence handling organisation and automations on the fly. The larger 512GB drive means more projects and media, while stunning visuals and battery freedom fit perfectly into any lifestyle. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price drop makes this powerhouse easier to buy and easier to love.

7. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDD63FH-8

The 2025 MacBook Air (Starlight, 13-inch, M4, 16GB, 512GB) is designed for those who need their laptop to be truly effortless. Expect quick app switching, smooth video editing, and more room for files thanks to expanded storage. Apple Intelligence takes care of busywork quietly, and the sharp, bright display makes everything look bold and clear. The Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop makes this eye-catching, capable MacBook Air a practical luxury for anyone upgrading now.

8. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDDKTQZ-9

The 2025 MacBook Air in Sky Blue isn't just a pretty face, it's power, quickness, and clarity in one ultra-portable package. Powered by the M4 chip and loaded with 16GB memory and 512GB storage, it handles tough tasks and endless multitasking with ease. Apple Intelligence comes built in, quietly making day-to-day work smarter. With this festive Amazon Great Indian Festival deal, you get flagship design and seamless performance at a much friendlier price.

9. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDBZBVC-10

The 2025 MacBook Air Midnight (M4, 24GB, 512GB) is perfect for power users, creators, and heavy multitaskers who want Apple's seamless design with serious muscle. With 24GB memory, running pro apps, large files, and multiple workflows feels smooth and lag-free. Apple Intelligence simplifies busy schedules, and the crisp display is great for both work and downtime. Ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts put this premium machine within reach, making it the clever upgrade for ambitious users.

10. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDGKGN7-11

The 2025 MacBook Air Silver brings Apple's new M4 chip, 16GB memory, and a roomy 512GB drive into an effortlessly sleek body that's built for fast-paced days and creative nights. From smooth video meetings to big photo libraries and endless browser tabs, it handles it all without breaking a sweat. With automated help from Apple Intelligence, your workload actually feels lighter. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this premium MacBook Air is actually within reach, blending pro polish and real-world convenience at a smart price.

FAQs on MacBooks

What makes MacBook Air different from MacBook Pro?

MacBook Air is lighter and designed for everyday use, while Pro models offer higher performance for demanding tasks.

Can MacBook Air handle video editing?

Yes, even the latest Air models with M3 or M4 chips run editing tools smoothly for light to moderate video projects.

How long does MacBook Air’s battery last?

You get up to 18 hours of battery life in normal use, ideal for work, travel, and streaming without frequent charging.

Are MacBooks compatible with Windows apps?

Many major apps like Microsoft Office work natively, but others need browser access or special software like Parallels Desktop.

Does buying a MacBook online give warranty?

Yes, online MacBook purchases from authorised sellers come with full Apple India warranty and support for service and repairs.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 15:00 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets