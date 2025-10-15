MacBook fever is real this festive season, but those five-figure price tags always made an upgrade feel out of reach. That's finally changing - Apple's latest price cuts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival have put both shiny new MacBook Airs and last year's bestsellers squarely in the “maybe now” zone for students, creators, and anyone itching for a refresh. No more saving for months and wincing at checkout: your favourite slim laptop now costs considerably less, and there's no need to skimp on specs. With up to 19% off, EMI plans, and cashbacks thrown in, this is the best excuse yet to ditch that slow old machine and step up to Apple's effortless design, rock-solid battery, and silky-smooth performance. Whether you're editing, streaming, or just want something that looks sharp at work, there's a MacBook this sale season that finally fits the bill.

List of Best Selling Products

EMI options and bank offers

Scoring a MacBook this season is easier on the wallet, thanks to solid EMI options and juicy bank offers. You can split your payments over three, six, or even twelve months, often with zero extra interest. Banks like HDFC, ICICI, and Axis serve up instant discounts, plus you might grab extra cashback if you pay with select credit cards. It's a proper hack for anyone who hates seeing their balance dip.

1. The 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDDQ429-1

The 2025 MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) transforms everyday computing. Its speedy chip and vivid display mean creative projects feel effortless, while all-day battery gives you freedom from charging. Apple Intelligence quietly helps you organise, write, and multitask. Lighter than many textbooks, it slips easily into any bag. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this blend of portability, style and sheer ease of use is up for grabs at a tempting price.

2. MacBook Air (2024)

B0DLHH4BJ9-2

MacBook Air (2024) in Space Gray, with the M3 chip and 24GB memory, is perfect for those who juggle heavy creative work, multitasking, or large files on the go. It's effortlessly slim yet packed with power, smooth graphics, and speedy storage. You get seamless performance for everything from video editing to managing pro suites, plus great battery life, all at a sharply reduced price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

3. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDDV7GC-3

The 2025 MacBook Air Midnight (M4, 13-inch) makes work and content creation effortless with its fast chip, smart memory, and stunning display. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival, price drops finally make premium Apple reliability, smooth multitasking, and all-day battery accessible for more users. It's a striking laptop you can carry anywhere, now at a price that won't sting.

4. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDC247V-4

The 2025 MacBook Air in Starlight turns tech envy into your new everyday reality. Thanks to the latest M4 chip, everything from streaming to editing feels breezy and snappy, while 16GB memory keeps lag at bay, even with way too many tabs open. Apple Intelligence smooths out workflows without you noticing, and the stunning display makes movies and content pop. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the steep price drop finally takes Apple's sleek, trustworthy experience out of the wish list and plonks it right where it belongs - on your desk or in your backpack, ready for anything.

5. 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDX3JF4-5

The 2025 MacBook Air in Silver is designed for everyday simplicity and style, offering both speed and seamless multitasking with the M4 chip and unified memory. Apple Intelligence quietly organises and streamlines routines, while the bright display makes work, streaming, and video calls a pleasure. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price drop turns flagship Apple quality into a smarter, more affordable upgrade for anyone craving lightness and reliability.

More laptops for you:

B0DTTRDT3B-6

B0FDQ2R315-6

B0F18LK3FB-6

B0DB1SDB87-6

B0DMFBQ9MY-6

B0C4ZM63RP-6

B0B4JPC8GT-6

B0FDQKWW14-6

B0DQNRCN61-6

B09MM58Y7Q-6

6. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZD8QJBH-7

MacBook Air Midnight (2025) delivers a big jump in speed, graphics, and storage so creators and multitaskers get more done without delays. It's sleek and portable, with Apple Intelligence handling organisation and automations on the fly. The larger 512GB drive means more projects and media, while stunning visuals and battery freedom fit perfectly into any lifestyle. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price drop makes this powerhouse easier to buy and easier to love.

7. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDD63FH-8

The 2025 MacBook Air (Starlight, 13-inch, M4, 16GB, 512GB) is designed for those who need their laptop to be truly effortless. Expect quick app switching, smooth video editing, and more room for files thanks to expanded storage. Apple Intelligence takes care of busywork quietly, and the sharp, bright display makes everything look bold and clear. The Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop makes this eye-catching, capable MacBook Air a practical luxury for anyone upgrading now.

8. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDDKTQZ-9

The 2025 MacBook Air in Sky Blue isn't just a pretty face, it's power, quickness, and clarity in one ultra-portable package. Powered by the M4 chip and loaded with 16GB memory and 512GB storage, it handles tough tasks and endless multitasking with ease. Apple Intelligence comes built in, quietly making day-to-day work smarter. With this festive Amazon Great Indian Festival deal, you get flagship design and seamless performance at a much friendlier price.

9. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDBZBVC-10

The 2025 MacBook Air Midnight (M4, 24GB, 512GB) is perfect for power users, creators, and heavy multitaskers who want Apple's seamless design with serious muscle. With 24GB memory, running pro apps, large files, and multiple workflows feels smooth and lag-free. Apple Intelligence simplifies busy schedules, and the crisp display is great for both work and downtime. Ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts put this premium machine within reach, making it the clever upgrade for ambitious users.

10. Apple 2025 MacBook Air

B0DZDGKGN7-11

The 2025 MacBook Air Silver brings Apple's new M4 chip, 16GB memory, and a roomy 512GB drive into an effortlessly sleek body that's built for fast-paced days and creative nights. From smooth video meetings to big photo libraries and endless browser tabs, it handles it all without breaking a sweat. With automated help from Apple Intelligence, your workload actually feels lighter. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this premium MacBook Air is actually within reach, blending pro polish and real-world convenience at a smart price.

FAQs on MacBooks What makes MacBook Air different from MacBook Pro? MacBook Air is lighter and designed for everyday use, while Pro models offer higher performance for demanding tasks. Can MacBook Air handle video editing? Yes, even the latest Air models with M3 or M4 chips run editing tools smoothly for light to moderate video projects. How long does MacBook Air’s battery last? You get up to 18 hours of battery life in normal use, ideal for work, travel, and streaming without frequent charging. Are MacBooks compatible with Windows apps? Many major apps like Microsoft Office work natively, but others need browser access or special software like Parallels Desktop. Does buying a MacBook online give warranty? Yes, online MacBook purchases from authorised sellers come with full Apple India warranty and support for service and repairs. View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.