Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile is launching in India on…

Realme is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile in India. The company has revealed the official launch date, its design, interchangeable camera module, and more to create hype around the launch. The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing advanced performance and features. Therefore, if you are planning for a flagship upgrade, then know what the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will look like during launch.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G launch date in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is officially launching on November 20, 2025, in India. As per the listing, the smartphone will be unveiled at 12 PM on the mentioned date. With the launch date, Realme has also revealed the smartphone design, its swappable camera module, and two colour variants. The swappable camera module will allow users to customise their smartphone's look and keep the ability to change the design as per their liking.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: What's coming?

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 2K display that may offer up to 7000nits peak brightness and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to offer performance-centric features with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It may also feature a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. The Realme GT 8 Pro is also revealed to feature a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber for thermal efficiency.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed to feature a triple rear camera with the Ricoh GR Imaging system that may include a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery that may support 120W fast charging.