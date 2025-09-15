pro Reliance Jio has introduced two new wireless GPS trackers in India under the JioFind Series, which includes the JioFind and JioFind Pro. These devices are designed to help users track vehicles, school bags, luggage, and other items across the country. Both models work with Jio's network and are operated through the JioThings app.

The JioFind Series provides real-time location monitoring across India, including highways and remote areas. Tracking continues seamlessly even when devices move across state borders. Jio has activated its number-sharing feature, so trackers can use the same Jio number as the user's smartphone without needing an additional data plan.

JioFind and JioFind Pro: Key Features

The JioFind comes with a 1100mAh battery and offers a backup of three to four days. It is lightweight, making it suitable for use in bags and small belongings. The JioFind Pro, on the other hand, carries a 10000mAh battery that lasts three to four weeks on a single charge. It also includes a magnetic mount for easier attachment to vehicles, which is not provided with the standard version.

Both models allow users to set up to five geofenced zones and receive alerts when the tracker enters or exits these areas. They also send notifications for overspeeding and low battery. Another useful feature is remote voice monitoring, which lets users listen to ambient sounds or record short clips for added security.

Compatibility and Connectivity

Up to five JioFind devices can be connected to a single Jio number through the JioThings app. The devices come with a SIM card and are locked for use only with an active Jio data plan. Charging is supported via Type A to C cables, while Type C to C cables are not compatible.

JioFind and JioFind Pro: Price and Warranty

The standard JioFind weighs 41 grams, while the JioFind Pro weighs 297 grams. Both trackers are available in black and come with a one-year warranty. The JioFind is priced at Rs. 1,499, whereas the JioFind Pro costs Rs. 2,499. Buyers get free service for the first year, after which an annual renewal fee of Rs. 599 applies.