Samsung Electronics has unveiled a major update to its Samsung Health app, introducing a suite of AI-powered wellness features for upcoming Galaxy Watch models. The update aims to turn health data into more meaningful insights, helping users make informed decisions about their daily well-being.

The move reflects Samsung's broader push to integrate artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem. While the latest update focuses on personal health, the company has also highlighted the growing impact of AI inside Indian homes, where its connected appliances are helping consumers reduce energy consumption and lower electricity bills.

Galaxy Watch Set to Become a Smarter Health Companion

Starting 8 June, Samsung will roll out an updated version of the Samsung Health app to make health data easier to understand and act on. The company says the goal is to move beyond simply collecting metrics and instead provide users with meaningful insights into their overall well-being.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To simplify navigation, the app now centres on five key categories: Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and Vitals. Users will also see daily wellness suggestions alongside an AI-generated Energy Score on the Home screen, offering a quick snapshot of how ready their body is for the day ahead.

New Features Focus on Long-Term Well-Being

One of the biggest additions is the new Vitals feature, which tracks five overnight health indicators, including heart rate, respiratory rate, and skin temperature. Rather than sending constant alerts, it flags only notable changes from a user's normal baseline, helping identify potential signs of illness, stress, or fatigue.

Samsung is also introducing a Heart Health Score that considers factors such as sleep, stress, activity levels, and body composition to provide a broader picture of cardiovascular wellness.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Daily Cardio Load feature measures the strain exercise places on the cardiovascular system and suggests appropriate training and recovery levels. The new Fitness Index builds on this by tracking indicators such as VO2 Max and offering personalised goals to help users improve safely over time.

The update also includes a Hearing Health feature that uses the Galaxy Watch to monitor exposure to loud environments and provide insights to help users better protect their hearing during daily activities.

Samsung Highlights India's Growing Role in AI Energy Savings

Alongside its health-focused announcements, Samsung shared new findings on how consumers are using AI-powered home appliances to reduce energy consumption. According to the company, India now ranks second globally for energy savings generated through Samsung's connected appliance ecosystem.

A large share of these savings comes from SmartThings AI Energy Mode, which automatically optimises power usage across compatible appliances, including air conditioners, washing machines, and washer-dryers. By learning usage patterns and adjusting operations accordingly, the feature aims to reduce electricity consumption without disrupting everyday routines.

Helping Households Save on Electricity Bills

Samsung claims AI Energy Mode can reduce energy use by up to 30 percent on compatible air conditioners and by up to 70 percent on supported washing machines and washer-dryers.

Users can track their energy consumption via the SmartThings app, which offers real-time monitoring and usage insights. With electricity demand continuing to rise across India, particularly in the summer months, Samsung believes AI-driven energy management could help households reduce their power bills while supporting broader sustainability efforts.