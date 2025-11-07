Samsung Galaxy S26 series price hike expected by…

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation S series smartphone, the Galaxy S26 in 2026. The lineup will likely include three models, the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier the series was also expected to include an Edge model, but due to less sales and demand, Samsung may not launch a new generation model. This year, the Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to get several upgrades, from a new chipset to a refined design. However, with upgrades, Samsung is also expected to plan a price hike with the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price

Over the years, Samsung has maintained a stable pricing for the Galaxy S series models despite offering significant specifications and feature upgrades. However, latest leaks and reports surrounding the Galaxy S26 series suggest a price hike for all models. Reportedly, some of the major components of the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup has experienced a price increase that may result in an overall price increase by $50 and $100.

Therefore, the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 will likely be priced around $849 or $899 in the US. In India, it will likely be priced at Rs. 85000 to Rs. 90,000 for the base 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will likely be priced between $1049 and $1099, which is around Rs. 1,05,000 and Rs. 1,10,00 in India for the 256GB variant. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced at $1349 and $1399, and in India it may be priced around Rs. 1, 35,000. However, since the prices are based on rumours, take the information with a grain of salt.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series worth the price hike?

While rumours surrounding the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are slim, the Ultra variant is tipped for significant upgrades. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a new display technology that may improve the user experience. For performance, we are yet to confirm if Samsung will rely on its in-house Exynos 2600 chip, or the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also tipped for an upgraded main camera, and 60W fast wired charging support.