Top 10 tablets for children in 2025 to make learning smarter and playtime better

Explore the best tablets for children in 2025 designed for education, entertainment, and safety with durable builds, parental controls, and long battery life.

By: AMIT RAHI
| Updated on: Oct 23 2025, 11:49 IST
kids tablet
Smart learning meets fun with the best tablets for kids.

Learning has gone digital, and kids now enjoy using tablets, making education much more fun and interactive. However, prolonged screen time can negatively impact their eyes and overall health.

To address this, specialised tablets designed specifically for children offer a safer learning experience. These devices help kids learn effectively without exposing them to screens for long stretches, balancing technology's benefits with eye protection and healthy habits.

1. Baatu Enable Tablet

B0CKLCYJFB-1

The Baatu Enable Tab is one of the first tablets made just for kids in India. It includes all the features parents need to control it. This tab has screen time limits, app blocking, geofencing, and alerts to let parents fully supervise their kids' activities on the tablet.

The parent can control the device remotely via the Baatu Parent App, which is free. The tablet has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, and an HD display. The 6000 mAh battery lasts a long time, but some users have reported issues inserting the SIM card and setting it up.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Powerful parental control features
  • Lifetime free app for supervision
Cons
  • SIM slot issues reported
  • Mixed feedback on battery life
Specifications
  • Screen
    10.1” HD (1280x720)
  • RAM/Storage
    4GB / 64GB expandable up to 128GB
  • Processor
    MediaTek, Android 12
  • Battery
    6000 mAh
  • Connectivity
    4G SIM, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its safety features, usability, and performance, but have mixed opinions on display clarity and SIM slot functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for India's most robust parental monitoring app and connectivity versatility.

2. HUION Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) Drawing Tablet

B0D93CG2JT-2

The HUION Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) is built for budding artists and older kids who love creativity. Its laminated screen minimises parallax and the anti-glare glass makes drawing realistic. The 16384 pressure levels offer precise control and a natural pen feel.

It supports a wide colour gamut, factory colour calibration, and works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. A single USB-C setup ensures a clutter-free workspace, making it a favourite for creative young learners.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Professionally accurate display and pen precision
  • Wide compatibility with multiple systems
Cons
  • Requires external device connection
  • Not ideal for very young users
Specifications
  • Screen
    13.3” Full-Laminated Anti-Glare
  • Pen
    Battery-free PenTech 4.0 (16384 Pressure)
  • Color Accuracy
    99% sRGB, ΔE<1.5
  • Connectivity
    USB-C / HDMI / 3-in-1 Cable
  • Compatibility
    Windows, Mac, Linux, Android

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it a perfect drawing companion for beginners and pros. Great quality and excellent value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for creative performance, accurate colour handling, and professional pen response.

3. YACXBTK Kids Tablet

B0DGQ5K65N-3

The YACXBTK tablet runs on the latest Android 14 with 8GB RAM for smooth browsing and multitasking. Its parental dashboard via Google Family Link allows screen time control, safe browsing, and educational filters.

With Wi-Fi 6, HD display, and a sturdy case, it's perfect for learning and entertainment. The 6000 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of fun, while the warranty and kid-proof case make it a practical choice for families.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Latest Android 14 and Wi-Fi 6
  • 2-year replacement warranty
Cons
  • Slightly heavy due to protective case
  • Boot time can be slow
Specifications
  • Screen
    10.1” HD (1280x800)
  • RAM/Storage
    8GB / 64GB expandable up to 1TB
  • OS
    Android 14, Octa-Core
  • Battery
    6000 mAh
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate speed, connectivity, and safety controls. Warranty coverage and kid-safe casing add confidence.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its latest Android system, durability, and family-focused parental tools.

4. plimpton Android 15 Kids Tablet

B0DJ33N6P6-4

The plimpton Kids Tablet runs on Android 15 with an 8-core processor and expandable memory. With Kids Space integrated, it offers gamified learning and app curation for children three and above.

It includes a 10.1” HD IPS screen with eye protection and a rugged EVA case built to resist impacts. Its rotatable bracket adds comfort, making it a thoughtful gift and learning tool for young users.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Screen
    10.1” HD IPS (1280x800)
  • RAM/Storage
    12GB (4+8 expand) / 64GB
  • OS
    Android 15
  • Battery
    6000 mAh
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its user-friendly setup and parental control efficiency. Battery life feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for kid-safety features, advanced Android version, and protective quality case.

5. YQSAVIOR Kids Tablet

B0CXHTK7GK-5

The YQSAVIOR 7” tablet targets younger kids with a durable shockproof design. Featuring Android 12, 4GB RAM, and extensive parental controls, it balances education and entertainment seamlessly.

Its HD display uses eye protection, while dual cameras and Wi-Fi enhance learning. Built-in apps, colourful design, and portability make it an excellent travel companion for children aged 3–10.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • GMS-certified Android with preloaded kids’ apps
  • Tough protective case and holder
Cons
  • Small screen for multitasking
  • Limited battery details
Specifications
  • Screen
    7” HD IPS (1024x600)
  • RAM/Storage
    4GB / 32GB expandable up to 512GB
  • OS
    Android 12
  • Camera
    2MP front + 5MP rear
  • Features
    Parental Control, Dual Speaker

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers note smooth functioning and sturdy design, appreciating its easy parental control settings.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for safe entertainment and study options in a portable, child-safe design.

6. TOPELOTEK Toddler Tablet

B0BL378BTM-6

Designed for toddlers, the TOPELOTEK features pre-installed age-appropriate content and easy parental management. It runs Android with 2GB RAM, making it simple but sufficient for educational apps and ebooks.

Parents can set content filters, screen limits, or multiple profiles, while the silicon case absorbs shocks. Compact and long-lasting, it's travel-friendly and perfect for digital introduction.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Age-appropriate built-in content
  • Strong parental regulation control
Cons
  • Slower hardware performance
  • Average battery endurance
Specifications
  • Screen
    7” HD (1024x600)
  • RAM/Storage
    2GB / 32GB (expandable up to 64GB)
  • Battery
    4000 mAh, 6 hours use
  • OS
    Android
  • Case
    Silicone Shockproof Stand

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see it as ideal for safe learning access. Performance meets expectations for toddlers.

Why choose this product?

Choose for a secure child interface, easy control, and durable silicon body.

7. Kids Tablet HD Eye Protection Model

B0D95X1MD1-7

This model is purpose-built for early education. A quad-core processor powers smooth learning activities and HD visuals with low blue light technology.

Shockproof casing, expandable memory, and smart parental control create a complete digital environment for kids aged 3–15. The battery efficiently supports long usage during studying or video watching.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Low blue-light eye protection
  • Affordable with robust case
Cons
  • Average processor capability
  • Limited battery data
Specifications
  • Screen
    7” IPS HD (1024x600)
  • RAM/Storage
    4GB / 32GB expandable up to 1TB
  • OS
    Android 12
  • Camera
    2MP + 5MP
  • Case
    Shockproof Handle Stand

Why choose this product?

Choose it for eye-safe viewing, durable design, and curated learning content.

8. YINOCHE Kids Tablet

B0C4T8QFSF-8

The YINOCHE kids tablet offers multilingual learning and parental customization for ages 3–12. It includes IWAWA and Montessori apps preloaded for offline learning and creativity. The tough case and dual camera design make it highly practical. Parents can monitor screen time, filter content, and adjust controls as the child grows.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Preloaded offline educational content
  • Supports multilingual learning
Cons
  • Low-resolution camera
  • Some lag during multitasking
Specifications
  • Screen
    7” HD (1024x600)
  • RAM/Storage
    2GB / 32GB expandable to 512GB
  • OS
    Android 11
  • Camera
    0.3MP + 2MP
  • Case
    Shockproof with 360° handle

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its educational content variety and offline tools that aid child creativity.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for educational diversity, offline usage, and flexible parental oversight.

9. ZZB Kids Tablet (Android 12)

B0D3GY928L-9

The ZZB kids' tablet introduces a safe playground for children's digital development. Its Android 12 OS provides efficiency, while the eye-protection IPS display reduces strain.

Dual cameras, Wi-Fi, and an easy interface make it all-purpose for ages 3–15. Shockproof casing ensures it remains protected during playtime, making it travel-friendly and able to handle rough use.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Bright eye-protected IPS display
  • Durable shockproof case
Cons
  • Average processing speed
  • Battery specs unspecified
Specifications
  • Screen
    7” HD (1024x600)
  • RAM/Storage
    4GB / 32GB expandable to 512GB
  • OS
    Android 12
  • Camera
    Dual 2MP + 5MP
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Why choose this product?

Choose it for secure kid-focused features, safe display, and reliable durability.

10. Okulaku Kids Learning Tablet

B0D9NL87CJ-10

The Okulaku ZIDS701 stands out for its learning apps and reinforced design. Its Android 11 setup, along with pre-installed Montessori and STEM programs, ensures balanced educational and creative playtime.

Boasting strong parental control, dual cameras, and a soft protective case, it supports 1TB memory expansion for countless videos and games. The 360° rotatable horn handle helps with video calls and comfortable usage.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Pre-installed Montessori/STEM apps
  • Protective horn-handle design
Cons
  • Modest hardware performance
  • Limited brightness than rivals
Specifications
  • Screen
    7” IPS (1024x600)
  • RAM/Storage
    2GB / 32GB expandable to 1TB
  • OS
    Android 11
  • Cameras
    0.3MP front / 2MP rear
  • Case
    Silicone, 360° handle

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate app variety and sturdy case but note minor screen reflectivity flaws.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for early learning tools, safe browsing, and a kid-loving ergonomic design.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet for children

  • Display Size: A 7–10-inch screen offers a comfortable view for learning and play without giving their eyes much stress.
  • Parental Controls: Look for tablets with built-in child safety and screen-time management, which is also good for their eyes.
  • Durability: Choose models with shockproof or rubberised covers to withstand drops.
  • Performance: Tablets with at least 3GB RAM ensure smooth app performance.

Why should parents consider buying a tablet for their children?

Tablets can enhance creativity and learning through educational apps, videos, and games while also teaching children digital responsibility under parental supervision.

Are these tablets suitable for both study and entertainment?

Yes, the best children's tablets balance study tools with entertainment, offering reading apps, learning games, and access to curated video content.

Do children's tablets include parental control features?

Absolutely. Most models include built-in parental controls to limit screen time, manage app access, and ensure a safe digital experience for kids.

Top 3 features of best tablet for children

ProductDisplayOSRAM/ROM
Baatu Enable Tablet10.1” HDAndroid 124GB / 64GB
HUION Kamvas 1313.3” FHDMulti OSN/A
YACXBTK Kids Tablet10.1” HDAndroid 148GB / 64GB
plimpton Kids Tablet10.1” HDAndroid 1512GB / 64GB
YQSAVIOR Kids Tablet7” HDAndroid 124GB / 32GB
TOPELOTEK Kids Tablet7” HDAndroid2GB / 32GB
Kids Tablet (7”)7” HDAndroid 124GB / 32GB
YINOCHE Kids Tablet7” HDAndroid 112GB / 32GB
ZZB Kids Tablet7” HDAndroid 124GB / 32GB
Okulaku Kids Tablet7” HDAndroid 112GB / 32GB

FAQs

Which tablet brand is best for children in 2025?

Amazon offer kid-friendly tablets from various known brands with strong durability and parental controls.

Do these tablets come with pre-installed educational apps?

Yes, many children’s tablets include learning and creativity apps designed for various age groups.

Are these tablets safe for younger children?

Yes, with proper parental controls and supervision, these tablets are designed to ensure a secure experience for kids.

Can these tablets support online classes?

Yes, most models support video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet for online learning.

What accessories are useful for children’s tablets?

You can consider getting a rugged vase for the kids' tablet along with a screen protector. A stylus is also good for them to practice drawing and more.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 11:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets