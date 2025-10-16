Latest Tech News Tech Top 5 portable SSDs from Samsung, WD and more with faster read and write speeds

Top 5 portable SSDs from Samsung, WD and more with faster read and write speeds

Portable SSDs are faster and secure option to carry your data with you. Check out these options from leading brands like Samsung, WD and more.

By: AMIT RAHI
| Updated on: Oct 16 2025, 12:21 IST
portable SSD
Keep your data protected and secure with these portable SSDs

SSDs have revolutionised data storage by combining speed, reliability and compact design. People who work with large amounts of data every day, like video editors, require faster transfer times and high capacity. A portable SSD can make the workflow effortless without needing any setup at all.

Brands such as Samsung, SanDisk, Crucial, and Western Digital have introduced powerful options that are not only fast but also shock-resistant and easy to carry. In this article, we list the best portable SSDs in 2025, each offering superior speed, durability, and security for users who value performance on the move.

1. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB

B0C59G53GS-1

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a compact, high-speed external drive offering impressive NVMe performance with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s. Its rugged build features IP65 water and dust resistance and can withstand drops up to three meters, making it ideal for creatives and professionals on the move.

Equipped with hardware encryption and compatible with PC, Mac, and Type-C smartphones, the SSD comes with a handy carabiner loop and silicone shell. Users enjoy its five-year warranty and reliable build quality, but some report mixed transfer speeds and question its price-to-value ratio.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Highly durable and water/dust resistant
  • Strong encryption and multi-device compatibility
Cons
  • Mixed transfer speeds reported
  • Some find it overpriced
Specifications
  • Storage
    2TB NVMe
  • Read/Write Speeds
    1050MB/s / 1000MB/s
  • Protection
    IP65 water/dust, 3m drop
  • Compatibility
    PC, Mac, Type-C, Smartphone
  • Encryption
    256-bit AES hardware

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the SSD's build, compact size, and portability. While most praise durability, transfer speeds and value get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Pick this SSD for its rugged portability, hardware encryption, and high-end performance across multiple devices.

2. WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive 2TB

B09ZRWT134-2

The WD_BLACK P40 2TB SSD excels with blazing transfer rates up to 2000MB/s, making it ideal for hardcore gamers and large file transfers. Customizable RGB lighting and a solid shock-resistant build add flair and peace of mind, with a two-meter drop protection and 5-year warranty ensuring longevity for your gaming library.

Compatible with desktops, Macs, and gaming consoles, the drive's USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface delivers exceptional responsiveness. Buyers enjoy the compact design, reliability, and value, though heat and SSD quality generate mixed reactions, particularly the RGB feature.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Ultra-fast gaming and file transfer speeds
  • Shock resistant with stylish RGB
Cons
  • Mixed feedback on SSD quality and heating
  • RGB only fully configurable on Windows
Specifications
  • Storage
    2TB
  • Read/Write Speeds
    2000MB/s / 2000MB/s
  • Interface
    USB 3.2 Gen2x2
  • RGB Lighting
    Customizable (Windows only)
  • Warranty
    5 years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it compact and perfect for gaming, with excellent speeds and value. Quality and heat levels divide opinion.

Why choose this product?

Choose the P40 for top-notch speed, gaming-specific features, and tough reliability.

3. Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB

B09YHQ3YZ5-3

Samsung's T7 Shield 1TB is built for adventure, featuring a rugged IP65-rated shell that resists water, dust, and drops up to 3 meters. With PCIe NVMe tech, it reaches read/write speeds up to 1050/1000MB/s, perfect for photographers, content creators, and travellers needing fast and resilient storage.

Compatibility spans across PC, Mac, Android, and consoles, but some customers faced connection issues. Despite this, users appreciate its sturdy build and performance, calling it a solid companion for travel and creative work on the go.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Rugged water/dust/drop protection
  • Fast NVMe speeds and portable design
Cons
  • Mixed connection compatibility
  • Higher price vs basic SSDs
Specifications
  • Storage
    1 TB
  • Read/Write Speeds
    1050MB/s / 1000MB/s
  • Protection
    IP65, drop-resistant
  • Compatibility
    PC, Mac, Android, Consoles
  • Software
    Samsung Magician

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sturdy build and transfer speed. It's worth the price for many, but device compatibility concerns are a common complaint.

Why choose this product?

Opt for T7 Shield for a travel-ready rugged SSD that combines durability and high speed for creative workflows.

4. Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB

B0CGHDGPYJ-4

Samsung T9 Portable SSD offers high-capacity storage for creators, graphic designers, and videographers. Its USB 3.2 interface boasts sustained read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s, maintaining top performance even during heavy workloads or large file transfers.

Noteworthy features include dynamic thermal guard cooling and compatibility across PCs, cameras, and consoles. Users comment on its reliability, speed, and compact design; however, some report inconsistencies with Mac compatibility and heat management, with divided views on overall value.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • High-capacity and fast sustained transfers
  • Good device compatibility and cooling
Cons
  • Mixed Mac compatibility
  • Some heating under load
Specifications
  • Storage
    4TB
  • Read/Write Speeds
    2000MB/s / 2000MB/s
  • Interface
    USB 3.2
  • Thermal Guard
    Dynamic cooling tech
  • Software
    Samsung Magician

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable and speedy; compact for pro tasks, but heat and Mac usability get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Choose T9 for heavy-duty creative storage needs, reliability, and speedy data management across platforms.

5. Lenovo PS8 Portable SSD 1TB

B0D1R2L8LS-5

Lenovo PS8 1TB offers portable, high-speed NVMe storage at up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write, supporting Windows, Mac, and Android devices. Built from solid aluminium and weighing only 40g, it's durable and travel-friendly, suited for creators and students alike.

Customers highlight its build quality, sleek design, and solid performance for backups and file storage. The drive gets warm with use and transfer rates can vary, but its three-year warranty and functional portability win trust for on-the-go users.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Lightweight, tough, and fast for on-the-go
  • Broad compatibility and strong warranty
Cons
  • Heats up with extended use
  • Transfer speeds vary for some users
Specifications
  • Storage
    1TB
  • Read/Write Speeds
    1050MB/s / 1000MB/s
  • Interface
    USB 3.2 Gen2
  • Body
    Aluminum, 40g
  • Compatibility
    Windows, Mac, Android

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the solid build, portability, and travel convenience; some note heating and variable speed but find general reliability.

Why choose this product?

Opt for PS8 if you want a fast, portable SSD with a quality build and convenience for work or study.

Is a portable SSD faster than a traditional hard drive?

Yes, portable SSDs are several times faster than HDDs, offering quicker data transfers, better reliability, and silent operation, making them ideal for modern workflows.

Can I use a portable SSD with smartphones or tablets?

Yes, most portable SSDs support USB-C connections and can easily connect to Android devices and tablets that support OTG functionality.

Do portable SSDs need special software to run?

No, they work instantly via plug-and-play on most systems. Some models include optional software for backup and encryption features.

Reasons to consider when buying a portable SSD

  • Capacity: Always check for the storage capacity and buy one that suits your requirements.
  • Read and write speed: Read and write speed is important for quick data transfers.
  • Build quality: Choose shockproof and water-resistant designs for durability.
  • Connectivity: Opt for USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt 3 support for faster transfers.
  • Security: Hardware encryption adds extra protection for sensitive files.

Top 3 features of portable SSDs

Portable SSDsStorageRead/Write SpeedsProtection/Build
SanDisk Extreme Portable2TB1050/1000 MB/sIP65 & 3m drop, Silicone
WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive2TB2000/2000 MB/s2m drop, RGB lighting
Samsung T7 Shield1TB1050/1000 MB/sIP65 & 3m drop, Rugged
Samsung T9 Portable SSD4TB2000/2000 MB/sDynamic cooling tech
Lenovo PS8 Portable SSD1TB1050/1000 MB/sAluminum, 40g, Durable

FAQs

Which brand offers the best portable SSDs in 2025?

Brands like Samsung, SanDisk, and Crucial lead the market with high-speed, durable, and compact SSDs suitable for every type of user.

Are portable SSDs compatible with gaming consoles?

Yes, they are compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, offering faster load times and additional storage for games and media.

Can I use a portable SSD for video editing?

Absolutely, portable SSDs provide the speed and reliability needed to edit high-resolution videos directly from the drive without lag.

Do portable SSDs require external power?

No, they are powered directly through the USB connection, making them highly portable and convenient for travel or outdoor work.

How long does a portable SSD last?

SSDs have a long life and with proper care, they can last up to 10 years and more, thanks to the solid construction and no moving parts.
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets