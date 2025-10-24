Latest Tech News Tech Top 5 printers for home use that offer advanced features for effortless printing from HP, Canon and other brands

Top 5 printers for home use that offer advanced features for effortless printing from HP, Canon and other brands

Check out the top 5 printers for home use for reliable, high-quality printing. Choose the best printers for home to meet everyday printing, scanning, and copying requirements.

By: ASIF IQBAL
| Updated on: Oct 24 2025, 17:30 IST
top 5 printers for home use
Discover the top 5 printers for home use offering efficiency, versatility, and high-quality prints.

Products included in this article

19% OFF
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints
(4,525)
Discounted price:₹14,499 Original price:₹17,906
Buy now 29% OFF
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
(3,266)
Discounted price:₹12,799 Original price:₹17,999
Buy now 25% OFF
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Colour USB Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print Per Page Cost Starting at 44Paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home, White
(552)
Discounted price:₹7,799 Original price:₹10,403
Buy now 26% OFF
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home
(11,995)
Discounted price:₹4,799 Original price:₹6,495
Buy now

Printing at home has become more than just a convenience; it is a necessity for students, professionals, and families alike. Choosing the right printer can make a significant difference in productivity, print quality, and running costs. From compact inkjet models to versatile all-in-one options and efficient ink tank systems, the market offers a wide variety of printers suitable for home use.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints 4/5 ₹ 14,499
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) 4/5 ₹ 12,799
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Colour USB Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print Per Page Cost Starting at 44Paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home, White 3.8/5 ₹ 7,799
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home 3.8/5 ₹ 4,799

This guide focuses on the top 5 printers for home use, highlighting models that deliver crisp outputs, easy connectivity, and cost-effective printing. Each printer in this list is evaluated for print speed, versatility, ease of use, and compatibility with multiple devices. Whether you need to print assignments, office documents, photos, or scanning and copying tasks, these selections cover all essential functions. With the right choice, you can enjoy a smooth, hassle-free printing experience right from the comfort of your home.

B01EJ5MM5M-1

The Canon Pixma MG2577s is an affordable all-in-one inkjet printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying for home use. It delivers clear colour and black-and-white prints at speeds of 4 pages per minute for colour and 8 pages per minute for monochrome. The flatbed scanner allows easy scanning of documents, while the Auto Power On feature and lightweight design make it convenient to use. Its compact blue and white build fits well into any workspace, providing a practical solution for low-volume printing needs.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Affordable replacement cartridges
  • Easy USB connection for PC compatibility
Cons
  • Manual duplex printing only
Specifications
  • Connectivity
    USB
  • Printing Technology
    Inkjet
  • Maximum Speed
    8 ppm Black, 4 ppm Colour
  • Weight
    3.5 kg

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the compact design, ease of setup, and clear print quality. Some have noted the lack of automatic duplex printing as a limitation.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a simple, budget-friendly all-in-one printer for occasional home or small office use.

B0BN1S41VH-2

The HP Smart Tank 580 is a high-capacity all-in-one printer designed for home and small office users who need fast and reliable printing. It supports printing, copying, and scanning with sharp quality thanks to its flatbed scanner. The printer offers seamless connectivity through Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB. With print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute in black and 24 pages per minute in colour, it handles high-volume tasks efficiently. Its included ink bottles allow for thousands of pages per refill, reducing frequent maintenance and costs.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Large ink capacity for extended use
  • Wireless printing with multiple connectivity options
Cons
  • Initial setup may take time
Specifications
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB, Bluetooth
  • Printing Technology
    InkTank
  • Maximum Speed
    30 ppm Black, 24 ppm Colour
  • Weight
    5.03 kg

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise its fast printing speeds and low running costs. The quality of colour prints and ease of wireless setup are highly appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you need a robust all-in-one printer with high-speed, high-volume printing and wireless convenience.

B09KGV4PYS-3

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an economical all-in-one printer that uses refillable ink tanks to keep running costs low. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, and features Epson's Heat-Free technology to reduce energy use. The printer produces colour prints at 15 pages per minute and monochrome prints at 33 pages per minute, making it suitable for home and small office use. Its compact design saves space, while Wi-Fi and app connectivity allow convenient mobile printing.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Low cost per page
  • Eco-friendly heat-free technology
Cons
  • Slower colour print speed compared to monochrome
Specifications
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi
  • Printing Technology
    Heat-Free Ink Tank
  • Maximum Speed
    33 ppm Black, 15 ppm Colour
  • Weight
    5.6 kg

What are buyers saying?

Users value the low running cost and wireless printing convenience. Some wish for automatic duplexing, but most find the refillable tank system very practical.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a cost-effective printer with Wi-Fi support and eco-friendly ink technology.

B0CJJL9PN9-4

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for home use, combining printing, copying, and scanning in a compact design. It offers reliable performance with print speeds of up to 7.5 pages per minute for monochrome and 5.5 pages per minute for colour. Connectivity is simple with Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, allowing printing directly from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The printer includes high-capacity cartridges that deliver up to 1300 black and 700 colour pages, keeping running costs low.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Low cost per page with included cartridges
  • Compact and efficient for home use
Cons
  • No automatic duplex printing
Specifications
  • Connectivity
    USB
  • Printing Technology
    Inkjet
  • Maximum Print Speed
    7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour)
  • Weight
    3.42 kg

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the low running costs, ease of setup, and reliable print quality. The compact design and wireless printing options make it convenient for home use. Some note the absence of automatic duplex printing.

Why choose this product?

Pick this printer if you want an affordable, reliable all-in-one solution for home printing, scanning, and copying.

B01LAPARWY-5

The Canon PIXMA E470 is a compact all-in-one printer designed for home use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions with wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi and USB. Print speeds reach up to 8 pages per minute in black and 4 pages per minute in colour. The printer supports various paper sizes and offers a high print resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi for sharp and clear outputs. Its efficient ink system keeps running costs low while maintaining quality prints.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Wi-Fi enabled for mobile printing
  • Compact and lightweight
Cons
  • Limited paper tray capacity
Specifications
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
  • Printing Technology
    Inkjet
  • Maximum Speed
    8 ppm Black, 4 ppm Colour
  • Weight
    3.5 kg

What are buyers saying?

Users like the ease of wireless printing and low ink costs. Many highlight its suitability for home use, while some wish for duplex printing.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a compact, affordable all-in-one printer with Wi-Fi connectivity and low running costs.

Are ink tank printers suitable for regular home printing?

Yes, ink tank printers are perfect for regular home printing. They offer high-capacity ink bottles that reduce frequent refills, provide a lower cost per page, and maintain consistent print quality. They are suitable for families or small home offices with moderate to high printing needs.

Which printer type is best for high-quality photo printing at home?

For clear, vibrant photo prints, inkjet printers with high resolution are the best choice. They offer detailed colour reproduction and smooth gradients, allowing users to print photos, artwork, or creative projects at home with professional-looking results, making them ideal for personal or school projects.

Can home printers print directly from smartphones or tablets?

Modern home printers often support wireless printing through Wi-Fi, mobile apps, or cloud services. Users can print documents, photos, or assignments directly from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without connecting via cables, making printing at home much more convenient and accessible for multiple devices.

Factors to consider before buying the best printer for home use:

Print speed: Pages per minute for black and colour prints

Print quality: Resolution for documents and photos

Functionality: Print only or all-in-one with scanning and copying

Connectivity options: USB, Wi-Fi, mobile app, or cloud printing

Cost per page: Ink or toner efficiency and running costs

Paper handling: Tray capacity and supported paper sizes

Duplex printing: Automatic two-sided printing availability

Size and weight: Suitable for home desk or shelf space

Ease of use: Setup process and user interface simplicity

Top 3 features of the best printer for home use:

Best printer for home usePrinting TechnologyConnectivity TechnologySpecial Feature
Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour PrinterInkjetUSBAuto Power On, Low cost cartridge
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink PrinterInkTankBluetooth, USB, Wi-FiTwo Sided Printing, Compact
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank PrinterEpson Heat-Free TechnologyWi-FiSpace-saving Design, Spill-free Refilling
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929InkjetUSB, Wi-FiSelf Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One Printer for HomeInkjetUSB, Wi-FiPictBridge compatible, Windows compatible

Similar articles for you:

These 10 USB hard drives are perfect for creators, gamers, and remote workers

Ultra thin laptops that provide the right balance of portability and performance: Top 10 picks for everyday use

10 best monitors for business in 2025 from LG, Samsung, BenQ and more

Top 10 tablets for children in 2025 to make learning smarter and playtime better

Top 5 printers for home use

What is the best printer for home use?

It depends on your needs. Inkjet for occasional printing, ink tank for high-volume printing.

Can I print from my smartphone?

Yes, most modern printers have Wi-Fi, cloud, or app support for mobile printing.

Do home printers include scanning and copying?

Yes, many all-in-one models offer scanning and copying.

Do these printers require much space?

Compact models are lightweight and fit on desks. Larger ink tanks may require more space.

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Oct, 17:30 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets