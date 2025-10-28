Latest Tech News Tech Top 5 side-by-side refrigerators that offer style and smart storage

Top 5 side-by-side refrigerators that offer style and smart storage

Our list of the top 5 side-by-side refrigerators is here to help you pick the best option on Amazon. Discover models with smart tech, flexible storage, and reliable cooling.

By: AMIT RAHI
Updated on: Oct 28 2025, 14:37 IST
side by side refrigerators
Streamline your kitchen with a spacious and stylish side-by-side refrigerator.

Products included in this article

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
(2,022)
Discounted price:₹72,990 Original price:₹110,399
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
(456)
Discounted price:₹81,990 Original price:₹121,000
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
(790)
Discounted price:₹104,490 Original price:₹160,000
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)
(241)
Discounted price:₹53,990 Original price:₹94,490
Godrej Smart Choice 600L 3Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Tech 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Door Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue)
(335)
Discounted price:₹69,990 Original price:₹118,490
There's something uniquely satisfying about a side-by-side refrigerator. With freezer and fridge sections neatly running parallel, they offer fantastic organization and a sleek, integrated look that just works in modern kitchens. If you're on the hunt for an appliance that keeps everything visible and accessible without a deep dive, you're in the right place. We've dug through countless options to bring you our top 5 picks, combining style, smart features, and reliable performance.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) 4.1/5 ₹ 72,990
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) 4.2/5 ₹ 81,990
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) 4.3/5 ₹ 104,490
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light) 4.2/5 ₹ 53,990
Godrej Smart Choice 600L 3Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Tech 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Door Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) 4.1/5 ₹ 69,990
The LG 655 L refrigerator stands out for its spacious interior and dual compartments, ideal for large families needing ample storage and convenience. Smart Inverter technology boosts energy efficiency while the multi-airflow system keeps groceries evenly chilled, maintaining taste and appearance.

Advanced features include Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, Express Freeze for rapid ice making, and adjustable tempered glass shelves for organised storage. Customers value performance in hot climates, fast cooling, and roomy design, though minor dents are sometimes reported on delivery.

Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Very spacious and energy efficient
  • Uniform cooling and fast freeze modes
Cons
  • Occasional minor dents reported
  • Bulky size may require generous kitchen space
Specifications
  • Capacity
    655 L (416L fresh, 239L freezer)
  • Compressor
    Smart Inverter
  • Configuration
    Side-by-Side, double door
  • Special Features
    Express Freeze, Multi Air-Flow, Smart Diagnosis
  • BEE Star Rating
    3 Star

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the spacious design, fast cooling, and solid performance in heat. Some mention cosmetic dents on delivery.

Why choose this product?

Choose this LG for huge capacity, reliable cooling, and smart inverter savings, perfect for large families needing organized storage.

Samsung's 653L side-by-side offers premium cooling and AI-enabled smart features, including convertible 5-in-1 modes for optimal flexibility. Its digital inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and low energy use, while WiFi and app support add smart home convenience.

Customers appreciate the timeless matte look, spacious interior, and quiet performance. While value for money and cooling impress, technical defects are occasionally noted, and some cite the ice box's absence as a drawback.

Pros
  • Flexible modes and quiet operation
  • AI features with app control
Cons
  • Some technical defect reports
  • Ice box often not included
Specifications
  • Capacity
    653L (409L fresh, 244L freezer)
  • Compressor
    Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty
  • Special Features
    Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, WiFi SmartThings
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star, 547 kWh/year
  • Configuration
    Side-by-Side double door

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise quiet operation, stylish looks, and good cooling; concerns include technical faults and lack of ice box.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for flexible storage modes, smart home integration, and sleek design that fits modern homes.

The Samsung 633L offers AI-enabled cooling, convertible modes, and a water/ice dispenser, making it ideal for tech-savvy families wanting convenience. Twin Cooling Plus and digital inverter technologies deliver quiet, efficient operation over its large storage.

Customers praise the spacious design, quietness, and premium finish. Cooling and value satisfy most, but several mention full unit failure or cooling inconsistencies.

Pros
  • Integrated water/ice dispenser and flexible cooling
  • Reliable inverter and AI features
Cons
  • Some reports of cooling failure
  • High-tech controls can be confusing
Specifications
  • Capacity
    633L (409L fresh, 224L freezer)
  • Compressor
    Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty
  • Special Features
    Water/ice dispenser, Twin Cooling, WiFi
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star, 535 kWh/year
  • Configuration
    Side-by-Side double door

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the ample space, quietness, and leather-like finish. However, mixed feedback on cooling performance and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose for tech-forward features like dispensers and app control, alongside generous storage and energy savings.

Voltas Beko's 563L fridge excels with its ProSmart inverter compressor and spill-proof storage, ensuring cooling efficiency and quietness for big households. Its spacious design includes four drawers and eight toughened shelves for flexible organization, plus antibacterial features for hygiene.

Customers like quality and storage but high exterior heat and installation issues are noted. Durability concerns are raised for some units, including early breakage or damaged components.

Pros
  • Large capacity with advanced hygiene
  • Flexible, spill-proof shelving
Cons
  • Some durability and installation complaints
  • Exterior heating in use
Specifications
  • Capacity
    563L (344L fresh, 177L freezer)
  • Compressor
    ProSmart Inverter, 10-year warranty
  • Special Features
    Multi Air Flow, Electronic Control, Anti-bacterial gasket
  • Shelves
    8 adjustable, 4 drawers
  • Configuration
    Side-by-Side double door

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like size and features, but some report overheating and broken units soon after purchase.

Why choose this product?

Opt for spill-proof organization, quiet smart cooling, and a large design ideal for family needs.

This Godrej side-by-side uses smart inverter and convertible zones for efficient cooling and flexible storage management. Families benefit from the 600L size, glass shelves, and multiple temperature settings, creating ideal compartments for various foods.

Buyers praise the look, capacity, and cooling. Mixed reviews include occasional noisy operation, AI modes working inconsistently, and installation issues, especially with convertible settings.

Pros
  • Convertible zones tailor cooling for each section
  • Spacious with flexible storage
Cons
  • AI mode can malfunction
  • Some users find it noisy
Specifications
  • Capacity
    600L (387L fresh, 213L freezer)
  • Compressor
    Advanced Inverter, 10-year warranty
  • Special Features
    Convertible zones, digital touch panel
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star
  • Configuration
    Side-by-Side double door

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like capacity and craft, but find noise and convertible feature issues. Installation is sometimes smooth, sometimes slow.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for flexible zone cooling, large size, and smart design, best suited for varied family needs.

Reasons to consider when choosing a side-by-side refrigerator

  • With vertical compartments for both fresh and frozen foods, side-by-sides make it easy to see everything at a glance.
  • Many side-by-side models come standard with convenient through-the-door ice and water dispensers.
  • Unlike French door or single-door models that require a wide clearance for their larger doors, side-by-sides have narrower doors that need less room to open fully.
  • With their tall, streamlined design, side-by-side refrigerators often lend a contemporary and sophisticated look to any kitchen.

Are side-by-side refrigerators energy efficient?

Many modern side-by-side models are very energy efficient, often meeting Energy Star standards. Look for specific ratings and features like advanced cooling systems for the best performance.

Is a side-by-side better than a French door fridge?

Better depends on preference. Side-by-sides offer more freezer visibility and narrower door swings. French doors excel with wide, open fridge space and a large bottom freezer drawer.

Do side-by-side fridges have enough space for large items?

While overall capacity is good, the narrower compartments might limit very wide items like pizza boxes or platters in either section. Always check internal dimensions for specific needs.

Top 3 features of best side-by-side refrigerators

Side by side refrigeratorsCapacityCompressorSpecial Features
LG GL-B257HDSY655LSmart InverterSmart Diagnosis, Express Freeze
Samsung RS76CG8003B1HL653LDigital InverterAI Convertible, WiFi, App Control
Samsung RS78CG8543S9HL633LDigital InverterDispenser, Twin Cooling, AI
Voltas Beko RSB585563LProSmart InverterSpill-proof, Antibacterial, Multi Air
Godrej RS EONVELVET600LAdvanced InverterConvertible Zones, Digital Panel

FAQs on Side by side refrigerators

What's the main benefit of a side-by-side?

Excellent organization with easy access to both fresh and frozen items without bending.

Do all side-by-sides have ice and water dispensers?

Most modern side-by-side models include through-the-door ice and water dispensers.

Are they good for small kitchens?

Yes, their narrower door swing makes them a good option for kitchens with limited space around the fridge.

Can you fit wide items in a side-by-side?

The narrower shelves can be a limitation for very wide items like large platters or pizza boxes.

Are side-by-side refrigerators noisy?

Modern models are generally quiet, but noise levels vary. Check decibel ratings or user reviews for specific models.
