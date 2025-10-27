Latest Tech News Tech Top 5 side-by-side refrigerators with bigger space and smarter cooling technology

Top 5 side-by-side refrigerators with bigger space and smarter cooling technology

Ever thought of getting a feature-rich, energy-saving side-by-side refrigerator? We found out why these smart refrigerators are trending in 2025 and the top 5 models leading the race.

By: AISHWARYA FARASWAL
| Updated on: Oct 27 2025, 16:24 IST
side-by-side refrigerator
Check out the top 5 side-by-side refrigerators that are truly ruling the refrigerator market in 2025.

Side-by-side refrigerators have always caught my attention. They look sleek, offer tons of space, and instantly make a kitchen feel more stylish. But I've often wondered: are they just about looks, or do they really make life easier? Turns out, there's a reason people are switching to them. Many users say these fridges are a game-changer as they are super spacious, easy to organise, and packed with smart features that make everyday storage surprisingly effortless.

They're especially great for families of four or more who like to stock up on groceries, store leftovers, or chill a week's worth of beverages in one go. The dual-door design makes it easy to grab what you need without constant rearranging, and the wide shelves? Total bliss for anyone tired of juggling containers.

As I explored the latest models from some of the top brands, I realised some of them are genuinely equipped with the coolest smart features. So, here are my top 5 side-by-side refrigerators that actually live up to the hype of being smart, spacious, and seriously impressive.

B0BX4FBVQB-1

The LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator looks every bit like it belongs in a modern kitchen, sleek, tall, and quietly running. Open it, and the first thing you notice is the space. Everything has its place from bottles, leftovers, and even those odd-sized containers.

The cool air feels consistent, thanks to LG's Multi Air Flow system, while Express Freeze handles ice in a hurry. It's smart enough to alert if the door's left open and even troubleshoot small issues on its own. This is the most preferred side-by-side refrigerator that is efficient, elegant, and designed for busy homes that love staying organised.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Ample space for organised food storage
  • Consistent cooling ensures freshness for longer
Cons
  • Requires larger kitchen space
  • Higher power consumption than single-door models
Specifications
  • Capacity
    600–700 litres
  • Cooling Technology
    Frost-free with multi-airflow system
  • Compressor Type
    Inverter compressor
  • Water & Ice Dispenser
    Available in select models
  • Energy Rating
    3 to 5 stars

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are overall satisfied with the performance of the refrigerator. They praise the cooling, storage and its appearance in their kitchen. A few buyers expressed concern about the door surface being scratched easily, and some noticed a little rise in their electricity bills.

Why choose this product?

If you've ever felt frustrated hunting for space in a packed fridge, this one offers a whopping 655 litres of capacity. In addition, if you're planning a long-term investment and want something that both looks good and holds up, this model checks both boxes.

B0BRY3XWFK-2

Samsung's 633 L side-by-side refrigerator blends style, intelligence, and functionality beautifully. The AI-powered Bespoke design with Wi-Fi connectivity through the SmartThings app makes temperature control and energy management effortless.

Its Convertible 5-in-1 mode adapts to daily needs from normal use to vacation mode, while the Twin Cooling Plus system keeps food fresher for longer. The water and ice dispenser, fingerprint-resistant finish, and digital inverter compressor make it both convenient and durable, ideal for large, modern households.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Flexible 5-in-1 convertible storage modes
  • Water and ice dispenser for instant refreshment
Cons
  • Bulky size may not suit compact kitchens
  • Premium price compared to basic models
Specifications
  • Capacity
    633 litres (409 L fridge, 224 L freezer)
  • Compressor Type
    Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty
  • Cooling System
    Twin Cooling Plus, frost-free
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star, 535 kWh/year
  • Smart Features
    Wi-Fi, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings App

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers who are first-time side-by-side refrigerator users are really impressed by the performance. For some buyers, the finish feels premium, and the crushed ice dispenser is the highlight. However, for the price, it could've included an egg tray and a front water dispenser.

Why choose this product?

One of the best reasons to buy this refrigerator is the WiFi and connectivity via the SmartThings app, this fridge can be monitored and controlled from your smartphone. You'll know if a door is left open, how much energy is being used, and even switch modes remotely.

B0F8VHRFBX-3

The Godrej Smart Choice 600L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is an AI-powered cooling adjusts temperature based on food load and door activity, keeping everything fresh effortlessly. The Smart Convertible Zone lets users switch between chilling, cooling, and fresh modes to suit storage needs.

With advanced inverter technology, it runs quietly and efficiently, while the toughened glass doors and 3-star energy rating add durability and savings. Spacious, smart, and striking, this fridge feels truly premium.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • AI adjusts cooling automatically for maximum freshness
  • Convertible temperature zones for flexible storage
Cons
  • No water or ice dispenser
  • Limited smart connectivity compared to premium models
Specifications
  • Capacity
    600 litres (387 L fridge, 213 L freezer)
  • Compressor Type
    Advanced inverter compressor
  • Cooling Technology
    Frost-free with AI-powered freshness
  • Convertible Zones
    -3°C to 5°C temperature range
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

One of the buyers said, “Absolutely amazing performance!”. Further, some buyers said that the fridge cools fast, offers massive storage, and is super easy to use. Installation was done quickly, even though delivery was tricky since it didn't fit in the lift, yet the team handled it patiently.

Why choose this product?

One of its standout features is the smart convertible zone that lets you pick between chilling meat & desserts, chilling drinks/dairy, or fresh-produce mode (-3 °C to 5 °C range), which means more tailored storage, not just one size fits all.

B0CCYNFC1F-4

The Samsung 653L AI-Enabled Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a Convertible 5-in-1 mode that lets users switch between Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes, perfect for changing needs. Its AI-enabled system learns your usage patterns and adjusts cooling automatically, helping preserve freshness and save energy.

With Wi-Fi control via SmartThings, it can be managed remotely while the AI Energy Mode optimises power use automatically.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • 5-in-1 convertible modes adapt to every need
  • AI Energy Mode ensures efficient performance
Cons
  • No water or ice dispenser
  • Requires more installation space
Specifications
  • Capacity
    653 litres (409 L fridge, 244 L freezer)
  • Compressor Type
    Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty
  • Cooling System
    Twin Cooling Plus, frost-free
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star, 547 kWh/year
  • Smart Features
    AI-enabled, Wi-Fi, SmartThings connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some buyers expressed how spacious and well-built this refrigerator is. The colour and finish look premium, and the design easily blends into modern kitchens. Other buyers find this model reliable, stylish, and energy-efficient.

Why choose this product?

If you've got space in your kitchen and you're ready for a fridge that not only stores more but thinks more, this model ticks both the smart and practical boxes.

B0CX4PY3WR-5

If you're thinking of upgrading your kitchen, the Haier SmartChoice 596L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is honestly a game-changer. You can pick it for how intelligently it balances style, storage, and performance. The Smart Sense AI adjusts cooling automatically, keeping food fresh without you lifting a finger.

The Magic Convertible Zone lets you switch between fridge and freezer space depending on your needs. Plus, the water dispenser and digital display make it feel truly premium.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Built-in water dispenser adds convenience
  • Convertible zone offers flexible storage options
Cons
  • Slightly bulky for compact kitchens
  • AI control may take time to adapt to usage patterns
Specifications
  • Capacity
    596 litres (392 L fridge, 204 L freezer)
  • Compressor Type
    Expert Inverter with 10-year warranty
  • Cooling System
    Frost-free with Smart Sense AI
  • Convertible Zone
    -24°C to 9°C adjustable range
  • Energy Rating
    3 Star, 528 kWh/year

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are highly impressed with the refrigerator's sturdy build and sleek design. It connects effortlessly to smartphones, making controls and settings easy to manage. The shelves are well-designed, easy to clean, and spacious enough for everyday needs. Many users appreciate how the fridge feels both durable and premium, combining solid construction with a modern, stylish look that complements any kitchen.

Why choose this product?

The biggest standout feature of this refrigerator is its Expert Inverter Technology that keeps it whisper-quiet and energy-efficient. Moreover, it has durable toughened glass shelves and an anti-bacterial gasket.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator suitable for small families?

Side-by-side refrigerators are best for medium to large families with four or more members. They offer generous storage and easy access to both fridge and freezer compartments. For smaller families, they might feel oversized and consume more electricity. However, if you love bulk shopping, meal prepping, or hosting often, a side-by-side fridge can still be a great long-term investment.

Do side-by-side refrigerators consume more electricity?

Yes, they generally consume more power than single or double-door models because of their larger capacity and advanced cooling features. However, most modern side-by-side refrigerators now come with inverter compressors, energy-saving modes, and smart sensors that optimise cooling. If you choose a 3-star or higher-rated model, you'll enjoy high performance with moderate electricity consumption, making them efficient despite their bigger size.

What are the main benefits of buying a side-by-side refrigerator?

The biggest advantages are convenience, organisation, and style. You get wide shelves, dedicated compartments for frozen and fresh items, and easy visibility of everything inside. Many models also include smart features like touch controls, water dispensers, and convertible zones. Plus, the elegant design adds a premium feel to your kitchen while offering excellent cooling performance for large households.

Factors to consider while buying a side-by-side refrigerator

  1. Capacity and Family Size: Choose a refrigerator that suits your family's needs. For a family of four or more, go for a capacity between 500 to 700 litres. Smaller households may find it too large or power-hungry.
  2. Energy Efficiency: Check the BEE star rating or inverter technology. Higher ratings mean lower electricity bills. Models with digital inverters adjust cooling automatically, saving both power and money.
  3. Cooling Technology: Look for multi-airflow systems, dual cooling, or smart temperature sensors. These ensure even cooling, prevent odours from mixing, and keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
  4. Storage Layout: Pay attention to the shelf arrangement, door bins, and freezer-to-fridge ratio. Some models offer adjustable shelves or convertible compartments, giving more flexibility for your groceries.
  5. Smart Features: Modern side-by-side fridges often come with touch controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, ice and water dispensers, or convertible zones. Pick features that match your lifestyle instead of paying extra for what you won't use.
  6. Design and Dimensions: These refrigerators are wider than regular ones. Measure your kitchen space, doorways, and layout before buying.

Top 3 features of the best side-by-side refrigerators

Refrigerator Name

Capacity

Cooling

Special Feature

LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator655 LitresFrost-free with Multi Air Flow systemExpress Freeze, Door Alarm, Smart Diagnosis
Samsung 633 L Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS78CG8543S9HL)633 Litres (409L fridge, 224L freezer)Twin Cooling Plus, Frost-freeWi-Fi & AI Energy Mode via SmartThings App, 5-in-1 Convertible Mode
Godrej 600 L Smart Choice Side-by-Side Refrigerator600 Litres (387L fridge, 213L freezer)Frost-free with AI-powered freshnessSmart Convertible Zone (-3°C to 5°C), Advanced Inverter Compressor
Samsung 653 L AI-Enabled Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL)653 Litres (409L fridge, 244L freezer)Twin Cooling Plus, Frost-freeAI-Enabled Cooling, 5-in-1 Convertible Modes, Wi-Fi Connectivity
Haier SmartChoice 596 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (HRS-682SWDU1)596 Litres (392L fridge, 204L freezer)Frost-free with Smart Sense AIMagic Convertible Zone (-24°C to 9°C), Built-in Water Dispenser, Expert Inverter Technology

Side-by-side refrigerators

Do side-by-side refrigerators use more power?

They usually consume more electricity than smaller models, but inverter compressors and higher star ratings help reduce energy usage.

Can I adjust the temperature in both sections separately?

Yes, most modern models allow independent temperature control for the fridge and freezer sections.

Are side-by-side refrigerators noisy?

Not really. Most come with inverter compressors that ensure quiet operation and consistent cooling.

Do they have water or ice dispensers?

Many premium models feature built-in water and ice dispensers, but not all. Always check specifications before buying.

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 16:24 IST
