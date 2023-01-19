 Tecno Camon 19 Neo Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 19 Neo from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 19 Neo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    128 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Tecno Camon 19 Neo Price in India

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 19 Neo is Rs.12,749 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 18W: 50 % in 47 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.5
    • F1.79
    • Single
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Eco Black, Ice Mirror, Dreamland Green
    • 76.9 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • 168.8 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    Display
    • 395 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 84.72 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.52 %
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    General
    • Tecno
    • HiOS
    • Android v12
    • July 23, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Camon 19 Neo
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 25.0 s
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Tecno Camon 19 Neo