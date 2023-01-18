Tecno Camon I Air Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Camon I 3Gb
Tecno Camon I 3Gb (Champagne Gold, 32Gb)
₹8,999
₹9,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Tecno Camon I Air price in India starts at Rs.8,890. The lowest price of Tecno Camon I Air is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.
Tecno Camon I Air price in India starts at Rs.8,890. The lowest price of Tecno Camon I Air is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.