 Tecno Camon I Air Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon I Air

    Tecno Camon I Air

    Tecno Camon I Air is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,890 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon I Air from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon I Air now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,890
    16 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Tecno Camon I Air Price in India

    Tecno Camon I Air price in India starts at Rs.8,890. The lowest price of Tecno Camon I Air is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon I Air Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3050 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 152.2 mm
    • 71.7 mm
    • 133 grams
    • Champagne Gold , Midnight Black
    Display
    • 18:9
    • 285 ppi
    • 75.49 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 6, 2018 (Official)
    • Camon i Air
    • Tecno
    • Yes
    • COMIO UI
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 8.05 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Tecno Camon I Air