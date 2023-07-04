Tecno Camon I2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Camon I2 Tecno Camon I2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3750 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon I2 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon I2 now with free delivery.