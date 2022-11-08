 Tecno Pova 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Pova 4

    Tecno Pova 4 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,890 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova 4 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 08 November 2022
    Key Specs
    ₹17,890 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Tecno Pova 4 Price in India

    Tecno Pova 4 price in India starts at Rs.17,890. The lowest price of Tecno Pova 4 is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Pova 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 50 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Super, 18W
    Camera
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Uranolith Grey, Fluorite Blue
    • 77.5 mm
    • 170.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • 263 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.72 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    General
    • HiOS
    • Yes
    • Pova 4
    • Android v12
    • Tecno
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 9, 2022 (Expected)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Helio G99
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
