Tecno Pova 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Pova 4 Tecno Pova 4 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,890 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova 4 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova 4 now with free delivery.