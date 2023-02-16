 Tecno Pova Neo 2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Pova Neo 2

    Tecno Pova Neo 2 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,890 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 7000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova Neo 2 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova Neo 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 16 February 2023
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Tecno Pova Neo 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 7000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 7000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Uranolite Gray, Virtual Blue, Orange Magma
    • 77.7 mm
    • 170.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.6 mm
    Display
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 83.35 %
    • 263 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    • Pova Neo 2
    • HiOS
    • February 17, 2023 (Expected)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Tecno Pova Neo 2