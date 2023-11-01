 Tecno Pova Neo 3 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Tecno Mobile Tecno Pova Neo 3

Tecno Pova Neo 3

Tecno Pova Neo 3 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
TecnoPovaNeo3_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
TecnoPovaNeo3_FrontCamera_8MP
TecnoPovaNeo3_Ram_4GB
1/3 TecnoPovaNeo3_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
2/3 TecnoPovaNeo3_FrontCamera_8MP"
View all Images 3/3 TecnoPovaNeo3_Ram_4GB"
Key Specs
₹14,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
16 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
7000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Pova Neo 3 Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Pova Neo 3 in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Tecno Pova Neo 3 base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Pova Neo 3 in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Tecno Pova Neo 3 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Amber Gold, Mecha Black and Hurricane Blue.

Tecno Pova Neo 3

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Amber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue
Rumoured

Tecno Pova Neo 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
  • 7000 mAh
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • No
  • 7000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Single
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • 170.7 mm
  • Amber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue
  • 77.6 mm
  • 9.3 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 83.51 %
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • 263 ppi
  • 20.5:9
General
  • September 30, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Tecno
Icon
Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black and White
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 12,590
₹13,999
Buy Now
Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Cool Green
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Dark Illusion, Silver Fantasy
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
(8 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Dark Welkin, Serenity Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 29,998
₹41,999
Buy Now
Tecno Mobiles Icon
Tecno Pova Neo 3 Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,797
₹18,498
Buy Now
POCO M5 Pro 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 14,490
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T 5G
(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, Champagne Gold
Add to compare
₹ 13,390
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Tecno Pova Neo 3 News

Icon
Check Amazon sale 2023 deals on Tecno smartphones.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Amazing discounts on Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Spark 10, more
07 Oct 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
04 Sep 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold launched to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check specs, price
02 Mar 2023
Tecno Pop 7 Pro
Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch today! Check expected features, price and more
16 Feb 2023
Tecno Pop 5 LTE
Tecno Pop 5 LTE cheaper by Rs. 3200; Grab it for just Rs. 5799; Price drops by 36%
11 Oct 2022
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian
Colour changing Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian phone works like magic; check price, specs
17 Sep 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Tecno Pova Neo 3