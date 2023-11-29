Tecno Spark 10 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 10 in India is Rs. 9,899. At Amazon, the Tecno Spark 10 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999. This is the Tecno Spark 10 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Orange, Meta Black, Meta Blue and Meta White. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Tecno Spark 10 in India is Rs. 9,899. At Amazon, the Tecno Spark 10 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999. This is the Tecno Spark 10 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Orange, Meta Black, Meta Blue and Meta White.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.