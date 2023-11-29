 Tecno Spark 10 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Tecno Spark 10

Tecno Spark 10 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,899 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 10 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 10 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
TecnoSpark10_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
TecnoSpark10_FrontCamera_8MP
TecnoSpark10_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37620/heroimage/150609-v5-tecno-spark-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoSpark10_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37620/heroimage/150609-v5-tecno-spark-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoSpark10_4
1/6 TecnoSpark10_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/6 TecnoSpark10_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/6 TecnoSpark10_RAM_8GB"
4/6 TecnoSpark10_3"
View all Images 5/6 TecnoSpark10_4"
Key Specs
₹9,899
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio G37
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
₹9,999 26% OFF
Tecno Spark 10 Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 10 in India is Rs. 9,899.

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 10 in India is Rs. 9,899.  At Amazon, the Tecno Spark 10 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.  This is the Tecno Spark 10 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Orange, Meta Black, Meta Blue and Meta White.

icon25% off

Tecno Spark 10 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera HD Display

Tecno Spark 10 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera HD Display (128 GB) - Meta Blue
₹13,499 ₹9,999
Tecno Spark 10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio G37
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Design
  • 163.8 mm
  • Orange, Meta Black, Meta Blue, Meta White
  • 8.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.3 mm
Display
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 85.27 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 90 Hz
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
General
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
  • May 25, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio G37
  • 8 GB
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Tecno Spark 10