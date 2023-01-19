 Tecno Spark 4 Air Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 4 Air

    Tecno Spark 4 Air is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 4 Air from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 4 Air now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 0.3 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    amazon
    ₹ 7,599 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Tecno Spark 4 Air Price in India

    Tecno Spark 4 Air price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 4 Air is Rs.7,599 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 4 Air Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Nebula Black, Royal Purple
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 85 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 273 ppi
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Tecno
    • Yes
    • August 29, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Spark 4 Air
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 25.0 s
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Tecno Spark 4 Air FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 4 Air in India?

    Tecno Spark 4 Air price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 4 Air?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 4 Air?

    What is the Tecno Spark 4 Air Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 4 Air Waterproof?

