 Tecno Spark Go 1 - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
TecnoSparkGo1_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
TecnoSparkGo1_FrontCamera_8MP
TecnoSparkGo1_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40147/heroimage/164263-v3-tecno-spark-go-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoSparkGo1_3
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Unknown Expected Price: Unknown

Tecno Spark Go 1

Tecno Spark Go 1 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T615 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Startrail Black Glittery White Lime Green
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Tecno Spark Go 1 in India has not been announced yet. This is the Tecno Spark Go 1 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Startrail Black, Glittery White and Lime Green. The status of Tecno Spark Go 1 is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

13 MP

Tecno Spark Go 1 Latest Update

Tecno Spark Go 1 Full Specifications

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    Unisoc T615

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Startrail Black, Glittery White, Lime Green

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    263 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Brand

    Tecno

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T615

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MP1

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

Last updated date: 10 October 2024
