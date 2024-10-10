Tecno Spark Go 1 - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Tecno Spark Go 1 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T615 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Tecno Spark Go 1 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T615 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Tecno Spark Go 1 in India has not been announced yet. This is the Tecno Spark Go 1 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Startrail Black, Glittery White and Lime Green. The status of Tecno Spark Go 1 is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check