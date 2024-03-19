 Titan T100 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। titan Tablet
Titan T100 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Titan T100 from HT Tech. Buy Titan T100 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
TitanT100_Capacity_6000mAh
TitanT100_RAM_2GB
TitanT100_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹6,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
6000 mAh
2 GB
492 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Titan T100 Price in India

The starting price for the Titan T100 in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the Titan T100 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Green and Grey.

Titan T100

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Green, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Titan T100 Competitors

I Kall N1 16GB
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹6,299
Check Details
Titan T100 I Kall N1 16gb
DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Check Details
Titan T100 Domo Slate X15
Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Titan T100 Micromax Canvas Tab P680
Swipe Slate Plus
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹7,999
Check Details
Titan T100 Swipe Slate Plus

Titan T100 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Weight

    492 grams

  • Width

    241 mm

  • Thickness

    9.1 mm

  • Height

    168 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Green, Grey

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.31 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Model

    T100

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Titan

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Launch Date

    December 2, 2020 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6580

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Titan T100 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Titan T100