Samsung rolls out ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs

Samsung has launched its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches. Both the devices come loaded with some outstanding features.

The Neo QLED TVs delivers excellent image quality due to Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology that powers up to 33 million pixels. Both Neo QLED 8K & 4K TVs deliver bright and a wide range of colors that are validated by experts at Pantone. It includes accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades.

The new range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Q Symphony 3.0. It also offers the world's first wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro system with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV.

Pricing of the newly launched products:

Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs. 314,990.

Whereas the Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models and will be priced at a starting Rs. 141,990 onwards.

If you buy the new Neo QLED TVs before May 25, you can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs. 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs. 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.