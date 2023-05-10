Home TV News Samsung rolls out ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs

Samsung rolls out ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs

Samsung has launched its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs. Check out its features and cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 18:33 IST
All you need to know about the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs.
All you need to know about the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs.
All you need to know about the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs.
All you need to know about the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Samsung has launched its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches. Both the devices come loaded with some outstanding features.

The Neo QLED TVs delivers excellent image quality due to Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology that powers up to 33 million pixels. Both Neo QLED 8K & 4K TVs deliver bright and a wide range of colors that are validated by experts at Pantone. It includes accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades.

The new range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Q Symphony 3.0. It also offers the world's first wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro system with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV.

Pricing of the newly launched products:

Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs. 314,990.

Whereas the Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models and will be priced at a starting Rs. 141,990 onwards.

If you buy the new Neo QLED TVs before May 25, you can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs. 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs. 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 18:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets