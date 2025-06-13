Latest Tech News TV TV News Spaceballs 2 announced: 5 similar movies you can watch this weekend

Spaceballs 2 announced: 5 similar movies you can watch this weekend

Speceballs 2 has been announced, and you don't know what to do with your weekend? Here are 5 similar movies that you will enjoy if you liked the Spaceballs movie.

By: BOUDHADITYA SANYAL
| Updated on: Jun 13 2025, 17:59 IST
Spaceballs 2
Spaceballs 2 is announced and we cannot contain ourselves.

It's happening. Spaceballs 2 is officially in development. Mel Brooks is returning, and yes, original cast members are expected to join the intergalactic chaos once again. The original was a hilarious sci-fi spoof that became a cult classic. Now, decades later, fans are finally getting a sequel.

Until that hits screens, here are five movies that bring the same irreverent, genre-bending energy. And they're all available to stream this weekend.

Quick refresher on Spaceballs

Released in 1987, Spaceballs was Mel Brooks' satirical love letter to sci-fi, poking fun at everything from Star Wars to Alien to 2001: A Space Odyssey. It mixed slapstick, absurdity, and fourth-wall-breaking humour into something that still feels fresh today. And with Spaceballs 2 on the horizon, it's a great time to revisit that brand of comedy.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Often described as the best Star Trek film that isn't actually Star Trek, Galaxy Quest follows a washed-up cast from a cancelled sci-fi TV show who get mistaken for real space heroes by an alien race. What starts as a clever parody quickly becomes a heartfelt, surprisingly emotional story about fandom, redemption, and embracing your inner nerd.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Streaming: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

This Douglas Adams adaptation leans hard into quirky British humour and absurdist sci-fi. After Earth is destroyed, a completely average guy finds himself bouncing across galaxies with a depressed robot, a two-headed alien, and a stolen spaceship. It's weird, brilliant, and packed with quotable one-liners about life, the universe, and everything.

Streaming: Disney+ (in select regions), or rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Paul (2011)

If you loved Spaceballs, you'll appreciate Paul's self-aware sci-fi comedy. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play two geeky Brits on an American road trip who meet a sarcastic, chain-smoking alien voiced by Seth Rogen. Packed with Easter eggs, Paul is both a parody and a love letter to decades of sci-fi fandom.

Streaming: Netflix (in select regions), or rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A Marvel movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, Guardians blends space opera with punchy humour and retro music. Chris Pratt leads a team of outlaws, including a raccoon with a machine gun and a tree who says three words, on a galactic mission to save the universe. It's chaotic, colourful, and unexpectedly sincere.

Streaming: Disney+

Free Guy (2021)

Set in an open-world video game, Free Guy follows a background character (Ryan Reynolds) who becomes self-aware and decides to take control of his life, and the game itself. It's clever, high-energy, and filled with visual gags and pop culture nods. Like Spaceballs, it pokes fun at a genre while clearly loving it.

Streaming: Disney+, or rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

While you wait for Spaceballs 2...

Grab popcorn, rewatch Spaceballs, and queue up any of these picks. They're sharp, silly, and perfect for fans of sci-fi with a sense of humour. Until Spaceballs 2 hits hyperspace, there's plenty of comedic cosmic chaos to explore.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 17:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets