Spaceballs 2 announced: 5 similar movies you can watch this weekend

It's happening. Spaceballs 2 is officially in development. Mel Brooks is returning, and yes, original cast members are expected to join the intergalactic chaos once again. The original was a hilarious sci-fi spoof that became a cult classic. Now, decades later, fans are finally getting a sequel.

Until that hits screens, here are five movies that bring the same irreverent, genre-bending energy. And they're all available to stream this weekend.

Quick refresher on Spaceballs

Released in 1987, Spaceballs was Mel Brooks' satirical love letter to sci-fi, poking fun at everything from Star Wars to Alien to 2001: A Space Odyssey. It mixed slapstick, absurdity, and fourth-wall-breaking humour into something that still feels fresh today. And with Spaceballs 2 on the horizon, it's a great time to revisit that brand of comedy.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Often described as the best Star Trek film that isn't actually Star Trek, Galaxy Quest follows a washed-up cast from a cancelled sci-fi TV show who get mistaken for real space heroes by an alien race. What starts as a clever parody quickly becomes a heartfelt, surprisingly emotional story about fandom, redemption, and embracing your inner nerd.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

This Douglas Adams adaptation leans hard into quirky British humour and absurdist sci-fi. After Earth is destroyed, a completely average guy finds himself bouncing across galaxies with a depressed robot, a two-headed alien, and a stolen spaceship. It's weird, brilliant, and packed with quotable one-liners about life, the universe, and everything.

Paul (2011)

If you loved Spaceballs, you'll appreciate Paul's self-aware sci-fi comedy. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play two geeky Brits on an American road trip who meet a sarcastic, chain-smoking alien voiced by Seth Rogen. Packed with Easter eggs, Paul is both a parody and a love letter to decades of sci-fi fandom.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A Marvel movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, Guardians blends space opera with punchy humour and retro music. Chris Pratt leads a team of outlaws, including a raccoon with a machine gun and a tree who says three words, on a galactic mission to save the universe. It's chaotic, colourful, and unexpectedly sincere.

Free Guy (2021)

Set in an open-world video game, Free Guy follows a background character (Ryan Reynolds) who becomes self-aware and decides to take control of his life, and the game itself. It's clever, high-energy, and filled with visual gags and pop culture nods. Like Spaceballs, it pokes fun at a genre while clearly loving it.

While you wait for Spaceballs 2...

Grab popcorn, rewatch Spaceballs, and queue up any of these picks. They're sharp, silly, and perfect for fans of sci-fi with a sense of humour. Until Spaceballs 2 hits hyperspace, there's plenty of comedic cosmic chaos to explore.