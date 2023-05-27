Home TV News Thomson launches Android FA Series TVs; check prices and more

Thomson launches Android FA Series TVs; check prices and more

Thomson has launched the Android FA Series TVs and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 27 2023, 16:51 IST
Thomson announced the launch of its all new Android FA series TVs with Realtek processor, Google TVs with 4k display. The new FA TV series is powered by Android 11 and you can get the device in 32”, 40” and 42” screen sizes. Another is the Google TV with 4k display and it is available in the screen sizes 43" and 50".

The new FA series comes with Bezel-less design, 30W speakers, Dolby Digital, built in Netflix, more than 6,000 apps and games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV shows. These TVs are priced at Rs. 10,499 for 32” model, Rs. 15,999 for 40” model and Rs. 16,999 for 42” model respectively.

The new Google TVs with 4k display are bezel-less and are offer Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround. The device also features 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers where as it comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM storage variant. These TVs are priced at at Rs. 22,999 for 43” models and at Rs. 27,999 for 50” models respectively.

You can grab these products on Flipkart from 30th May, 2023.

First Published Date: 27 May, 16:51 IST
