 Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 edition launched in India- Know price, specs, features, more | Tv News
Home TV TV News Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 edition launched in India- Know price, specs, features, more

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 edition launched in India- Know price, specs, features, more

Xiaomi has launched the Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition in India, featuring 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models. Priced starting at 12,999, the new series offers enhanced performance with upgraded CPUs and a range of modern features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 09:49 IST
Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024
The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition features upgraded processors and enhanced display and audio capabilities, available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced the Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition in India, enhancing its existing smart TV lineup. The new series includes three models: 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch, with prices starting at 12,999.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
26% OFF
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 Laptop
  • Platinum Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹56,990₹76,999
Buy now
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,890
Check details
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 Laptop
  • Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹46,499
Check details
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop
  • Platinum Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹37,997
Buy now

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 is priced at 12,999, while the 40-inch and 43-inch models are available for 22,999 and 24,999, respectively. These TVs can be purchased through Xiaomi's official website and Amazon India.

Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition brings several upgrades from the previous models. The 40-inch and 43-inch variants feature a quad-core Cortex A55 CPU, enhancing performance, while the 32-inch model retains the quad-core Cortex A35 CPU. All models are equipped with the Mali G31 MP2 GPU.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Display and Audio

The series offers different display resolutions: the 32-inch model has a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels, and the 40-inch and 43-inch models have 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. All screens support 16.7 million colors, a 178° viewing angle, and a 60Hz refresh rate, enhanced by the Vivid Picture Engine.

Audio capabilities include 20W output with Dolby Audio and DTS:X support for the 40-inch and 43-inch models, along with DTS Virtual: X support across the range.

Software and Connectivity

The TVs run on Patchwall+ and Google TV (Android TV 11) and include Xiaomi TV+. They offer 1GB of RAM for the 32-inch model and 1.5GB for the larger models, with 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options encompass Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, composite in, and Ethernet.

 

Additional features include Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Language Universe, Free Live TV with PatchWall+, Mi Home Integration, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast.

The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition combines performance upgrades and extensive features to provide a comprehensive viewing experience, making it a notable option in the smart TV market in India.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 09:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details

GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Unable to share videos on WhatsApp for Android? This pesky bug might be the reason

Unable to share videos on WhatsApp for Android? This pesky bug might be the reason
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets