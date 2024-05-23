Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 edition launched in India- Know price, specs, features, more

Xiaomi has introduced the Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition in India, enhancing its existing smart TV lineup. The new series includes three models: 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch, with prices starting at ₹12,999.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 is priced at ₹12,999, while the 40-inch and 43-inch models are available for ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively. These TVs can be purchased through Xiaomi's official website and Amazon India.

Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition brings several upgrades from the previous models. The 40-inch and 43-inch variants feature a quad-core Cortex A55 CPU, enhancing performance, while the 32-inch model retains the quad-core Cortex A35 CPU. All models are equipped with the Mali G31 MP2 GPU.

Display and Audio

The series offers different display resolutions: the 32-inch model has a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels, and the 40-inch and 43-inch models have 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. All screens support 16.7 million colors, a 178° viewing angle, and a 60Hz refresh rate, enhanced by the Vivid Picture Engine.

Audio capabilities include 20W output with Dolby Audio and DTS:X support for the 40-inch and 43-inch models, along with DTS Virtual: X support across the range.

Software and Connectivity

The TVs run on Patchwall+ and Google TV (Android TV 11) and include Xiaomi TV+. They offer 1GB of RAM for the 32-inch model and 1.5GB for the larger models, with 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options encompass Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, composite in, and Ethernet.

Additional features include Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Language Universe, Free Live TV with PatchWall+, Mi Home Integration, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast.

The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition combines performance upgrades and extensive features to provide a comprehensive viewing experience, making it a notable option in the smart TV market in India.

