Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi recently announced the X Pro QLED Series, the new TV models in India. Now, these models are available for sale from today, April 16, in three different sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, allowing buyers to get a suitable-sized TV for their home entertainment. The X Pro QLED series comes with some smart feature that includes Filmmaker Mode, Eye Care Mode, quantum dot technology for brightness, and much more. Therefore, the new Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV could as a great option for your TV upgrades. Know more about the TV pricing, features, and availability in India.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series 2025: Price and availability

As mentioned, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series comes in three sizes, priced at Rs.31999, Rs.44999, and Rs.64999, respectively. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail up to Rs.2000 instant discount using the HDFC Credit and Debit Bank cards, for the 43-inch and 55-inch TVs, bringing the price down to Rs.29999 and Rs.42999. For the 65-inch TV, buyers can avail up to Rs.3000 on HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

Furthermore, early buyers can get up to INR 3,000 off on bank discounts with 0% down payment and 12 months of no-cost EMI. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series is available to purchase across mi.com, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series 2025: Specs and features

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series 2025 offers 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The TVs are powered by the quad-core A55 processor and Mali-G52 MC1 GPU paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. This new Xiaomi TV series is perfect for gamers as it offers e 120Hz Game Booster that focuses on improving refresh rate. Alongside visuals, the TV also claims to offer promising sound with 34W output backed by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X.

For seamless connectivity, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet, AV, antenna, 3.5mm jack, and an optical port. It also offers several casting options.

