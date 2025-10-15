Latest Tech News TV Top 10 LED TVs on discount to grab and elevate the viewing experience

Upgrade your entertainment experience with premium displays at festive prices. Choose from the top 10 LED TVs on Amazon. These come from top brands and with latest features. 

By: AMIT RAHI
| Updated on: Oct 15 2025, 12:46 IST
smart tv deals
Brighten your Diwali with bigger screens and better deals.

LED TVs are festive ready with top discounts on popular models that come with latest tech and features. Whether you're planning to upgrade your old television or bring home your first smart LED TV, this sale offers incredible deals on trusted brands that blend technology and style.

From Samsung and Sony to LG, Xiaomi, and Acer, every brand is offering exciting price drops on their best-selling models. In this list, we highlight the 10 best LED TV with unseen discounts —ideal for those looking to enjoy brilliant visuals without stretching their budget.

1. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0F7X5FC43-1

This Sony BRAVIA TV delivers vibrant 4K Ultra HD visuals, ensuring movies and games appear stunningly lifelike. The Google TV interface offers intuitive navigation and effortless streaming across apps, with robust smart features such as Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple ecosystem compatibility tucked into a slim chassis.

With a 20W Dolby Atmos sound system, immersive watching is complemented by solid audio. Installation is quick for most, and customers praise its excellent picture quality and responsive service, though a handful have faced early operational hiccups.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Rich 4K picture and immersive sound
  • Wide smart features with multiple platform support
Cons
  • Some users report early performance issues
  • Middling energy efficiency (2-star rating)
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" 4K LED, 3840x2160, HDR10/HLG
  • Smart
    Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Airplay 2
  • Sound
    20W, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity
    4 HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
  • Refresh Rate
    60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the rich picture, sound quality, and easy installation—great value for the price. However, some report the TV stopped working soon after setup.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for premium 4K visuals, versatile smart integration, and a reputation for superb after-sales support.

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

B0F43CHDSN-2

The Samsung Vision AI QLED offers enthralling picture quality, deep blacks, and vibrant colors via 100% Quantum Dot technology and robust Q4 AI processing. Its eye-catching visuals combine with modern design, energy efficiency, and broad smart features including SmartThings, Alexa/Google/AirPlay, and abundant free content.

Sound quality and navigation receive mixed reviews; some users loved the sound and found the OS smooth, while others criticized slow performance and the generic remote. Value for the price and wide connectivity options are consistent highlights from buyers.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Brilliant quantum color, versatile smart features
  • Robust gaming and free content options
Cons
  • Mixed sound and OS performance reviews
  • Remote lacks distinctiveness
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" QLED, 4K Ultra HD, 100% Color Volume
  • Smart
    Smart TV/Google/Alexa/Apple, SmartThings Hub
  • Sound
    20W, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound lite
  • Connectivity
    3 HDMI (eARC), 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, LAN
  • Refresh Rate
    50 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its picture quality and deep blacks, with positive feedback for value and colour. Navigation and sound divide opinion.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for its vibrant QLED visuals, smart flexibility, and sleek design, featuring advanced gaming and IoT capabilities.

3. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

B0F38M36TN-3

TCL impresses with a 55-inch QLED 4K panel, boasting ultra-smooth motion (120 Hz) and a rich feature set for avid streamers and gamers. The 64-bit quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage keep performance lag-free for most, with Google TV simplifying access to content and apps.

The vibrant display and clear sound are highly rated, especially considering the competitive price. However, installation and reliability experience varies, as some reviewers encountered poor service or sudden failures.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Smooth 120 Hz display for gaming and streaming
  • Feature-rich and great value for price
Cons
  • Mixed installation/service experiences
  • Some report sudden device failures
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" QLED 4K, HDR Pro, 120 Hz
  • Smart
    Google TV, Google Assistant, Alexa, Prime/Netflix
  • Sound
    35W Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity
    4 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Ethernet
  • RAM/Storage
    3GB/32GB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp 4K clarity, deep blacks, vivid color, and gaming performance, but some complain about product reliability and after-sales service.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for its exceptional feature set, high refresh rate, and value-packed smart QLED experience.

4. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV

B0F3JL33DW-4

Xiaomi's FX Pro QLED TV combines vibrant 4K clarity with a Bezel-less design and integrated Fire TV interface. The display offers a wide color gamut, while the audio setup delivers powerful stereo sound for immersive viewing. Convenience comes by way of built-in Alexa, Chromecast, and easy app access.

Buyers enjoy its display and audio quality, calling it reliable and great value. Concerns center around laggy performance, inconsistent installation, and occasional pixel issues, with some reporting shipping-related screen damages.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Bright, vibrant QLED visuals, Alexa & Chromecast
  • Good value for money
Cons
  • Some lag and pixel damage complaints
  • Mixed service and shipping experiences
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" 4K QLED, HDR10+, MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine
  • Smart
    Fire TV Built-In, Alexa, Chromecast, 12000+ apps
  • Sound
    34W Dolby Audio, DTS-X
  • Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Refresh Rate
    60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the colourful, clear display and punchy sound, but mention lag, iffy service, and rare screen damage as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for dynamic visuals, helpful Fire TV integration, and comprehensive smart features at a keen price.

5. acer 126 cm (50 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

B0DZT2QFLJ-5

Acer's V PRO QLED TV delivers crisp 4K images with Android 14 smart features, housed in a frameless body for an immersive look. It provides powerful 36W audio with Dolby Atmos and multiple sound modes for diverse entertainment.

Buyers like the solid picture and build quality, noting good value. Functionality and installation experiences are split, with some facing sluggish software or missing accessories. Remote issues and platform speed are cited as drawbacks, although for most, the picture quality is satisfactory.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Superior QLED visuals, comprehensive sound options
  • Multiple smart and connectivity features
Cons
  • Remote and power cable issues
  • Software lag for some users
Specifications
  • Screen
    50" QLED 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10-HLG
  • Smart
    Google TV, Android 14, Chromecast
  • Sound
    36W Dolby Atmos, 5 sound modes
  • Connectivity
    3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Refresh Rate
    60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's clear display and strong audio, but some report buggy software and missed install accessories.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for sharp QLED performance, robust sound, and a wide range of smart functions.

6. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0F7XBC3J6-6

Sony's BRAVIA 2M2 3-year warranty variant delivers advanced 4K HDR visuals and Google TV integration for effortless content navigation. Enhanced with MotionFlow XR and Dolby Atmos, it offers crisp pictures and enveloping audio.

Customers appreciate color and clarity, as well as installation ease and sound quality. Despite good value, a few report problems soon after installation, though strong warranty support backs up the purchase.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Comprehensive 3-year warranty supports peace of mind
  • Impressive color and audio profile
Cons
  • Isolated sudden shutdowns reported
  • Slightly higher power use
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" 4K LED, X1 Processor, MotionFlow XR
  • Smart
    Google TV, AirPlay 2, Apple Homekit, Alexa
  • Sound
    20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
  • Connectivity
    4 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
  • Refresh Rate
    60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant display and sound, with quick setup by Sony. A few faced early technical faults, but value the warranty.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for the security of extended warranty, stellar color and sound, and excellent after-sales assistance.

7. Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV

B0F39V7TSZ-7

Lumio's Vision 7 is engineered for speed, boasting an ultra-responsive Google TV interface, BOSS processor, and rapid boot/app load times. Picture and audio are standouts, thanks to QLED, 400-nit brightness, Dolby Vision, and 30W quad-driver speakers.

Customers rave about vivid, accurate colors and lag-free usability with easy installation. The elevated color spectrum and smooth performance suit both streaming and gaming enthusiasts.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Standout fast performance and vibrant color
  • Superior built-in 30W speakers
Cons
  • Lesser-known brand, with smaller service network
  • No mention of advanced motion improvement
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" QLED 4K, Dolby Vision, 400 nits
  • Smart
    Google TV, Assistant & Cast, rapid boot
  • Sound
    30W Quad Speaker, Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity
    HDMI 2.1 x3 (eARC), USB 2.0 ×2 + 3.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • RAM and storage
    3GB RAM, 16GB Storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the speedy OS, vivid colors, and full-bodied sound, finding excellent bang for buck and smooth installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV if instant app loads, vivid QLED visuals, and top sound matter to you.

8. Hisense 126cm (50 inches) E63N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV

B0FDL1Z751-8

Hisense offers a compelling 4K LED option for smaller spaces, with Google TV smarts and screen sharing features. The panel is brightness-boosted (350 nits), and the Dolby Atmos 30W speakers impress for the price. Power saver mode stands out for energy-minded buyers.

Customers find great value, clarity, and TV sound. They commend installation efficiency but warn of sporadic hardware or lag issues, and a few mention less precise color on faces.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Lively, bright screen and powerful sound
  • Energy efficient, multi-mode support
Cons
  • Some report lag or board issues
  • Color accuracy mixed for skin tones
Specifications
  • Screen
    50" 4K LED, 350 nits, HDR10
  • Smart
    Google TV, Chromecast, screen sharing
  • Sound
    30W Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity
    3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5
  • Refresh Rate
    60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the value, Dolby visuals, and sound, but some encountered hardware or color quirks and slight lag at start.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want solid smart TV features and value in a compact, energy-efficient package.

9. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV

B0FBS93Y6J-9

Vu's 55-inch Vibe blends 4K QLED clarity and MEMC motion enhancement with an integrated 88-watt soundbar for cinematic audio. Its smart interface supports voice assistants and offers multiple viewing/tablet modes, while the metallic A+ grade panel delivers low lag for movies and sports.

Customers consistently highlight the TV's rich sound, vibrant colors, deep blacks, and streamlined setup—echoing that it's a high-value proposition. Minimal lag, though occasionally noted, does not detract from mostly smooth use.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Superb integrated sound for immersive experiences
  • Artful design and responsive panel
Cons
  • Some system lag observed under load
  • Table stand may require an extra charge
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" QLED 4K, 400 nits, MEMC
  • Smart
    Google TV, ActiVoice, Alexa/Chromecast
  • Sound
    88W Integrated Soundbar, Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity
    3 HDMI 2.1 (gaming ready), 2 USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi
  • RAM and storage
    2GB RAM, 16GB Storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound, vivid color, and easy setup. Some noticed lag at times, but find it overall excellent value.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for cinematic sound, rich visuals, and flexible smart features at a competitive price.

10. LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV

B0F8343CVL-10

LG's UA82 Series TV packs sharp 4K resolution with AI-powered upscaling and an intuitive webOS 25 smart platform. Dolby Atmos audio enhances viewing immersion, while a clever voice remote and multiple connectivity options future-proof your setup.

Buyers love the clear image and rich sound, calling it worthwhile. Mixed opinions focus on the interface speed—some find the UI laggy with OTT apps, and they also note the lack of the signature “magic remote” in this model.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • AI upscaling and clear interface
  • Dolby Atmos and solid build quality
Cons
  • UI may lag with some apps
  • No magic remote included
Specifications
  • Screen
    55" 4K UHD, α7 AI Processor, Dynamic Tone Mapping
  • Smart
    webOS 25, ThinQ, Google/AirPlay/HomeKit
  • Sound
    20W, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound
  • Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB, LAN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Refresh Rate
    60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate clear images and immersive sound. UI responsiveness and remote quality received some criticism.

Why choose this product?

Choose this LG TV for its proven clarity, AI upscaling, and consistent performance with robust smart features.

Reasons to consider when buying an LED TV

  • Display type: It is important to choose the right display tech; the most popular are LED and QLED. While QLED is better for superior picture quality, LED TVs are much more affordable.
  • Refresh rate: Go for 60Hz or higher for smoother playback; it is also good for gaming.
  • Sound quality: Look for Dolby Audio or powerful built-in speakers.
  • Connectivity: Ensure it has multiple HDMI ports with one HDMI ARC port and Wi-Fi support.
  • Brand reliability: Reputed brands offer better warranty, support, and picture calibration.

Are Diwali Sale LED TV deals better than regular offers?

Yes, Diwali Sale discounts are usually higher than regular sales, making it the perfect time to grab premium models at best prices.

Should I buy a 4K LED TV during the Diwali Sale?

Definitely, 4K LED TVs deliver sharper images and enhanced colours, and the Diwali Sale offers significant savings on many popular models.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TVDisplaySmart PlatformAudio Output
Sony BRAVIA 2M2 (2Yr)55' 4K LED, 60HzGoogle TV20W Dolby Atmos
Samsung Vision AI QLED55' QLED, 50HzTizen/Google/Alexa20W OTS Lite
TCL 4K QLED Google TV55' QLED, 120HzGoogle TV35W Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi FX Pro QLED Fire TV55' QLED, 60HzFire TV + Alexa34W DTS-X Dolby
Acer V PRO QLED Google TV50' QLED, 60HzGoogle TV/Android 1436W Dolby Atmos
Sony BRAVIA 2M2 (3Yr)55' 4K LED, 60HzGoogle TV20W Dolby Atmos
Lumio Vision 7 QLED Google TV55' QLED, 60HzGoogle TV30W Dolby Atmos
Hisense E63N Series LED50' LED, 60HzGoogle TV30W Dolby Atmos
Vu Vibe Series QLED Google TV55' QLED, 60HzGoogle TV88W Soundbar
LG UA82 Series 4K webOS55' 4K UHD, 60HzwebOS 25, ThinQ20W Dolby Atmos

FAQs about LED smart TVs

Which brands offer the biggest LED TV discounts during the Diwali Sale?

Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and OnePlus offer some of the most attractive festive discounts on their LED TVs.

Do these discounted LED TVs come with a warranty?

Yes, all LED TVs bought during the Amazon Diwali Sale include standard manufacturer warranties and support for additional protection plans.

Are EMI options available during the Diwali Sale?

Yes, Amazon provides flexible EMI and no-cost EMI options, making it easier to own high-end LED TVs without financial strain.

Can I get exchange offers on my old TV?

Absolutely, Amazon allows exchange offers during the Diwali Sale, helping you save even more by trading in your old television.

Are smart LED TVs included in the Diwali Sale discounts?

Yes, several smart TVs with features like voice control, app support and Wi-Fi connectivity are available at discount prices.
Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

