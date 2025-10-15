Top 10 LED TVs on discount to grab and elevate the viewing experience

LED TVs are festive ready with top discounts on popular models that come with latest tech and features. Whether you're planning to upgrade your old television or bring home your first smart LED TV, this sale offers incredible deals on trusted brands that blend technology and style.

Best Selling Products

From Samsung and Sony to LG, Xiaomi, and Acer, every brand is offering exciting price drops on their best-selling models. In this list, we highlight the 10 best LED TV with unseen discounts —ideal for those looking to enjoy brilliant visuals without stretching their budget.

1. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This Sony BRAVIA TV delivers vibrant 4K Ultra HD visuals, ensuring movies and games appear stunningly lifelike. The Google TV interface offers intuitive navigation and effortless streaming across apps, with robust smart features such as Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple ecosystem compatibility tucked into a slim chassis.

With a 20W Dolby Atmos sound system, immersive watching is complemented by solid audio. Installation is quick for most, and customers praise its excellent picture quality and responsive service, though a handful have faced early operational hiccups.

Pros Rich 4K picture and immersive sound

Rich 4K picture and immersive sound Wide smart features with multiple platform support Cons Some users report early performance issues

Some users report early performance issues Middling energy efficiency (2-star rating) Specifications Screen 55" 4K LED, 3840x2160, HDR10/HLG

Smart Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Airplay 2

Sound 20W, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 4 HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the rich picture, sound quality, and easy installation—great value for the price. However, some report the TV stopped working soon after setup.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for premium 4K visuals, versatile smart integration, and a reputation for superb after-sales support.

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Samsung Vision AI QLED offers enthralling picture quality, deep blacks, and vibrant colors via 100% Quantum Dot technology and robust Q4 AI processing. Its eye-catching visuals combine with modern design, energy efficiency, and broad smart features including SmartThings, Alexa/Google/AirPlay, and abundant free content.

Sound quality and navigation receive mixed reviews; some users loved the sound and found the OS smooth, while others criticized slow performance and the generic remote. Value for the price and wide connectivity options are consistent highlights from buyers.

Pros Brilliant quantum color, versatile smart features

Brilliant quantum color, versatile smart features Robust gaming and free content options Cons Mixed sound and OS performance reviews

Mixed sound and OS performance reviews Remote lacks distinctiveness Specifications Screen 55" QLED, 4K Ultra HD, 100% Color Volume

Smart Smart TV/Google/Alexa/Apple, SmartThings Hub

Sound 20W, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound lite

Connectivity 3 HDMI (eARC), 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, LAN

Refresh Rate 50 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its picture quality and deep blacks, with positive feedback for value and colour. Navigation and sound divide opinion.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for its vibrant QLED visuals, smart flexibility, and sleek design, featuring advanced gaming and IoT capabilities.

3. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

TCL impresses with a 55-inch QLED 4K panel, boasting ultra-smooth motion (120 Hz) and a rich feature set for avid streamers and gamers. The 64-bit quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage keep performance lag-free for most, with Google TV simplifying access to content and apps.

The vibrant display and clear sound are highly rated, especially considering the competitive price. However, installation and reliability experience varies, as some reviewers encountered poor service or sudden failures.

Pros Smooth 120 Hz display for gaming and streaming

Smooth 120 Hz display for gaming and streaming Feature-rich and great value for price Cons Mixed installation/service experiences

Mixed installation/service experiences Some report sudden device failures Specifications Screen 55" QLED 4K, HDR Pro, 120 Hz

Smart Google TV, Google Assistant, Alexa, Prime/Netflix

Sound 35W Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Ethernet

RAM/Storage 3GB/32GB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp 4K clarity, deep blacks, vivid color, and gaming performance, but some complain about product reliability and after-sales service.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for its exceptional feature set, high refresh rate, and value-packed smart QLED experience.

4. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV

Xiaomi's FX Pro QLED TV combines vibrant 4K clarity with a Bezel-less design and integrated Fire TV interface. The display offers a wide color gamut, while the audio setup delivers powerful stereo sound for immersive viewing. Convenience comes by way of built-in Alexa, Chromecast, and easy app access.

Buyers enjoy its display and audio quality, calling it reliable and great value. Concerns center around laggy performance, inconsistent installation, and occasional pixel issues, with some reporting shipping-related screen damages.

Pros Bright, vibrant QLED visuals, Alexa & Chromecast

Bright, vibrant QLED visuals, Alexa & Chromecast Good value for money Cons Some lag and pixel damage complaints

Some lag and pixel damage complaints Mixed service and shipping experiences Specifications Screen 55" 4K QLED, HDR10+, MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine

Smart Fire TV Built-In, Alexa, Chromecast, 12000+ apps

Sound 34W Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the colourful, clear display and punchy sound, but mention lag, iffy service, and rare screen damage as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for dynamic visuals, helpful Fire TV integration, and comprehensive smart features at a keen price.

5. acer 126 cm (50 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Acer's V PRO QLED TV delivers crisp 4K images with Android 14 smart features, housed in a frameless body for an immersive look. It provides powerful 36W audio with Dolby Atmos and multiple sound modes for diverse entertainment.

Buyers like the solid picture and build quality, noting good value. Functionality and installation experiences are split, with some facing sluggish software or missing accessories. Remote issues and platform speed are cited as drawbacks, although for most, the picture quality is satisfactory.

Pros Superior QLED visuals, comprehensive sound options

Superior QLED visuals, comprehensive sound options Multiple smart and connectivity features Cons Remote and power cable issues

Remote and power cable issues Software lag for some users Specifications Screen 50" QLED 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10-HLG

Smart Google TV, Android 14, Chromecast

Sound 36W Dolby Atmos, 5 sound modes

Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's clear display and strong audio, but some report buggy software and missed install accessories.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV for sharp QLED performance, robust sound, and a wide range of smart functions.

6. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony's BRAVIA 2M2 3-year warranty variant delivers advanced 4K HDR visuals and Google TV integration for effortless content navigation. Enhanced with MotionFlow XR and Dolby Atmos, it offers crisp pictures and enveloping audio.

Customers appreciate color and clarity, as well as installation ease and sound quality. Despite good value, a few report problems soon after installation, though strong warranty support backs up the purchase.

Pros Comprehensive 3-year warranty supports peace of mind

Comprehensive 3-year warranty supports peace of mind Impressive color and audio profile Cons Isolated sudden shutdowns reported

Isolated sudden shutdowns reported Slightly higher power use Specifications Screen 55" 4K LED, X1 Processor, MotionFlow XR

Smart Google TV, AirPlay 2, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Sound 20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Connectivity 4 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant display and sound, with quick setup by Sony. A few faced early technical faults, but value the warranty.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for the security of extended warranty, stellar color and sound, and excellent after-sales assistance.

7. Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV

Lumio's Vision 7 is engineered for speed, boasting an ultra-responsive Google TV interface, BOSS processor, and rapid boot/app load times. Picture and audio are standouts, thanks to QLED, 400-nit brightness, Dolby Vision, and 30W quad-driver speakers.

Customers rave about vivid, accurate colors and lag-free usability with easy installation. The elevated color spectrum and smooth performance suit both streaming and gaming enthusiasts.

Pros Standout fast performance and vibrant color

Standout fast performance and vibrant color Superior built-in 30W speakers Cons Lesser-known brand, with smaller service network

Lesser-known brand, with smaller service network No mention of advanced motion improvement Specifications Screen 55" QLED 4K, Dolby Vision, 400 nits

Smart Google TV, Assistant & Cast, rapid boot

Sound 30W Quad Speaker, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x3 (eARC), USB 2.0 ×2 + 3.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

RAM and storage 3GB RAM, 16GB Storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the speedy OS, vivid colors, and full-bodied sound, finding excellent bang for buck and smooth installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this TV if instant app loads, vivid QLED visuals, and top sound matter to you.

8. Hisense 126cm (50 inches) E63N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV

Hisense offers a compelling 4K LED option for smaller spaces, with Google TV smarts and screen sharing features. The panel is brightness-boosted (350 nits), and the Dolby Atmos 30W speakers impress for the price. Power saver mode stands out for energy-minded buyers.

Customers find great value, clarity, and TV sound. They commend installation efficiency but warn of sporadic hardware or lag issues, and a few mention less precise color on faces.

Pros Lively, bright screen and powerful sound

Lively, bright screen and powerful sound Energy efficient, multi-mode support Cons Some report lag or board issues

Some report lag or board issues Color accuracy mixed for skin tones Specifications Screen 50" 4K LED, 350 nits, HDR10

Smart Google TV, Chromecast, screen sharing

Sound 30W Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the value, Dolby visuals, and sound, but some encountered hardware or color quirks and slight lag at start.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want solid smart TV features and value in a compact, energy-efficient package.

9. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV

Vu's 55-inch Vibe blends 4K QLED clarity and MEMC motion enhancement with an integrated 88-watt soundbar for cinematic audio. Its smart interface supports voice assistants and offers multiple viewing/tablet modes, while the metallic A+ grade panel delivers low lag for movies and sports.

Customers consistently highlight the TV's rich sound, vibrant colors, deep blacks, and streamlined setup—echoing that it's a high-value proposition. Minimal lag, though occasionally noted, does not detract from mostly smooth use.

Pros Superb integrated sound for immersive experiences

Superb integrated sound for immersive experiences Artful design and responsive panel Cons Some system lag observed under load

Some system lag observed under load Table stand may require an extra charge Specifications Screen 55" QLED 4K, 400 nits, MEMC

Smart Google TV, ActiVoice, Alexa/Chromecast

Sound 88W Integrated Soundbar, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1 (gaming ready), 2 USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi

RAM and storage 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound, vivid color, and easy setup. Some noticed lag at times, but find it overall excellent value.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for cinematic sound, rich visuals, and flexible smart features at a competitive price.

10. LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV

LG's UA82 Series TV packs sharp 4K resolution with AI-powered upscaling and an intuitive webOS 25 smart platform. Dolby Atmos audio enhances viewing immersion, while a clever voice remote and multiple connectivity options future-proof your setup.

Buyers love the clear image and rich sound, calling it worthwhile. Mixed opinions focus on the interface speed—some find the UI laggy with OTT apps, and they also note the lack of the signature “magic remote” in this model.

Pros AI upscaling and clear interface

AI upscaling and clear interface Dolby Atmos and solid build quality Cons UI may lag with some apps

UI may lag with some apps No magic remote included Specifications Screen 55" 4K UHD, α7 AI Processor, Dynamic Tone Mapping

Smart webOS 25, ThinQ, Google/AirPlay/HomeKit

Sound 20W, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound

Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, LAN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate clear images and immersive sound. UI responsiveness and remote quality received some criticism.

Why choose this product?

Choose this LG TV for its proven clarity, AI upscaling, and consistent performance with robust smart features.

Reasons to consider when buying an LED TV

Display type: It is important to choose the right display tech; the most popular are LED and QLED. While QLED is better for superior picture quality, LED TVs are much more affordable.

Refresh rate: Go for 60Hz or higher for smoother playback; it is also good for gaming.

Sound quality: Look for Dolby Audio or powerful built-in speakers.

Connectivity: Ensure it has multiple HDMI ports with one HDMI ARC port and Wi-Fi support.

Brand reliability: Reputed brands offer better warranty, support, and picture calibration.

Are Diwali Sale LED TV deals better than regular offers?

Yes, Diwali Sale discounts are usually higher than regular sales, making it the perfect time to grab premium models at best prices.

Should I buy a 4K LED TV during the Diwali Sale?

Definitely, 4K LED TVs deliver sharper images and enhanced colours, and the Diwali Sale offers significant savings on many popular models.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV Display Smart Platform Audio Output Sony BRAVIA 2M2 (2Yr) 55' 4K LED, 60Hz Google TV 20W Dolby Atmos Samsung Vision AI QLED 55' QLED, 50Hz Tizen/Google/Alexa 20W OTS Lite TCL 4K QLED Google TV 55' QLED, 120Hz Google TV 35W Dolby Atmos Xiaomi FX Pro QLED Fire TV 55' QLED, 60Hz Fire TV + Alexa 34W DTS-X Dolby Acer V PRO QLED Google TV 50' QLED, 60Hz Google TV/Android 14 36W Dolby Atmos Sony BRAVIA 2M2 (3Yr) 55' 4K LED, 60Hz Google TV 20W Dolby Atmos Lumio Vision 7 QLED Google TV 55' QLED, 60Hz Google TV 30W Dolby Atmos Hisense E63N Series LED 50' LED, 60Hz Google TV 30W Dolby Atmos Vu Vibe Series QLED Google TV 55' QLED, 60Hz Google TV 88W Soundbar LG UA82 Series 4K webOS 55' 4K UHD, 60Hz webOS 25, ThinQ 20W Dolby Atmos

FAQs about LED smart TVs Which brands offer the biggest LED TV discounts during the Diwali Sale? Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and OnePlus offer some of the most attractive festive discounts on their LED TVs. Do these discounted LED TVs come with a warranty? Yes, all LED TVs bought during the Amazon Diwali Sale include standard manufacturer warranties and support for additional protection plans. Are EMI options available during the Diwali Sale? Yes, Amazon provides flexible EMI and no-cost EMI options, making it easier to own high-end LED TVs without financial strain. Can I get exchange offers on my old TV? Absolutely, Amazon allows exchange offers during the Diwali Sale, helping you save even more by trading in your old television. Are smart LED TVs included in the Diwali Sale discounts? Yes, several smart TVs with features like voice control, app support and Wi-Fi connectivity are available at discount prices. View More

