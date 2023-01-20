 Umidigi Bison Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Umidigi Phones Umidigi Bison

    Umidigi Bison

    Umidigi Bison is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 27,500 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Umidigi Bison from HT Tech. Buy Umidigi Bison now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35450/heroimage/141336-v1-umidigi-bison-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35450/images/Design/141336-v1-umidigi-bison-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹27,500
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    24 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹27,500
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Umidigi Bison Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 24 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F1.79
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 720x480 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • 250 grams
    • Dust proof, Shock proof
    • 12.8 mm
    • 162.5 mm
    • Yes, IP68, IP68K
    • 79.9 mm
    • Cyber Yellow, Lava Orange
    Display
    • 409 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 74.88 %
    General
    • Umidigi
    • Bison
    • Yes
    • November 24, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+16+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Umidigi Bison FAQs

    What is the price of the Umidigi Bison in India?

    Umidigi Bison price in India at 25,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Umidigi Bison?

    How many colors are available in Umidigi Bison?

    What is the Umidigi Bison Battery Capacity?

    Is Umidigi Bison Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Umidigi Bison