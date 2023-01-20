Umidigi Bison Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Umidigi Bison in India?
Umidigi Bison price in India at 25,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.
