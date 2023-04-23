 Videocon Krypton V50fg Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Videocon Phones Videocon Krypton V50FG

Videocon Krypton V50FG

Videocon Krypton V50FG is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Krypton V50FG from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Krypton V50FG now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27941/heroimage/videocon-krypton-v50fg-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27941/images/Design/videocon-krypton-v50fg-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹8,199
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2200 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,199
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
13 MP
2200 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Videocon Krypton V50fg Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2200 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2200 mAh
Camera
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • No
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • 8.6 mm
  • 71.8 mm
  • Black
  • 152 grams
  • 144.6 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.23 %
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
General
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Krypton V50FG
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • April 18, 2016 (Official)
  • Videocon
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6735
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Videocon Krypton V50fg FAQs

What is the price of the Videocon Krypton V50Fg in India?

Videocon Krypton V50Fg price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Krypton V50Fg?

How many colors are available in Videocon Krypton V50Fg?

What is the Videocon Krypton V50Fg Battery Capacity?

Is Videocon Krypton V50Fg Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Videocon Krypton V50fg