Videocon Krypton V50fg Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Videocon Krypton V50FG Videocon Krypton V50FG is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Krypton V50FG from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Krypton V50FG now with free delivery.