 Videocon Thunder One V45bd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon Thunder One V45BD

    Videocon Thunder One V45BD

    Videocon Thunder One V45BD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Thunder One V45BD from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Thunder One V45BD now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30101/heroimage/videocon-thunder-one-v45bd-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30101/images/Design/videocon-thunder-one-v45bd-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Videocon Thunder One V45bd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2400 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 2400 mAh
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 69 mm
    • 11.5 mm
    • Black, Silver
    • 134.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 60.01 %
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Videocon
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • January 11, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Thunder One V45BD
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Videocon Thunder One V45bd FAQs

    What is the price of the Videocon Thunder One V45Bd in India?

    Videocon Thunder One V45Bd price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Thunder One V45Bd?

    How many colors are available in Videocon Thunder One V45Bd?

    How long does the Videocon Thunder One V45Bd last?

    What is the Videocon Thunder One V45Bd Battery Capacity?

    Is Videocon Thunder One V45Bd Waterproof?

    Videocon Thunder One V45bd