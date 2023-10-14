Videocon V1451 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Videocon V1451
Black/Red, Black/Silver, Black/Orange
The starting price for the Videocon V1451 in India is Rs. 2,150. It comes in the following colors: Black/Red, Black/Silver and Black/Orange.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.