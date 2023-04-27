Home Videos Apple BKC store Mumbai | Apple Saket store Delhi

After weeks of anticipation, the FIRST-EVER APPLE STORE IN INDIA was inaugurated on April 18, at the BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX (BKC), MUMBAI. The store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The store also got the unique distinction of becoming the first store in India to be designed and maintained by Apple itself. Several Apple enthusiasts flocked to the Apple store and were welcomed by the Apple CEO himself, as they jostled to get pictures clicked with him. The occasion also marked the first visit of the Apple CEO to India since 2016.

Apr 27 2023
