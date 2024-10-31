Apple Intelligence is here: Watch the top features in action (Video)
Apple Intelligence for iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and iPadOS 18.1 introduces a range of new features, including built-in grammar correction, text summarisation, and rewriting suggestions as part of its writing tools. Users can also take advantage of the Clean Up feature in Photos, which allows for the easy removal of unwanted objects or people from images. Additionally, AI-generated summaries provide concise overviews for notifications and call transcripts. Siri has received a refreshed visual design and improved performance as well.
First Published Date: 31 Oct, 10:00 IST
Tags: apple artificial intelligence
71730287288974
