Infinix is back with its Zero series in India with the launch of the Infinix Zero 40 5G. This smartphone comes with vibrant colour options, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, 12GB RAM, and a 108MP primary camera. Additionally, Infinix has doubled down on its vlog-centric features, including 4K 60fps recording with the front camera. The device also gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Here’s our fun ASMR-style unboxing video!

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 12:13 IST
First Published Date: 18 Sep, 12:13 IST
