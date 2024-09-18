Infinix Zero 40 5G Unboxing (India): Here's what you get for ₹27,999
Infinix is back with its Zero series in India with the launch of the Infinix Zero 40 5G. This smartphone comes with vibrant colour options, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, 12GB RAM, and a 108MP primary camera. Additionally, Infinix has doubled down on its vlog-centric features, including 4K 60fps recording with the front camera. The device also gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Here’s our fun ASMR-style unboxing video!
You may be interested in
MobilesTablets Laptops
29% OFF
Infinix Note 40 5G
- Obsidian Black
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
28% OFF
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
- Mecha Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
29% OFF
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G
- Vintage Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
28% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
- Timber Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
38% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 6
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
53% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
39% OFF
Realme Pad 2
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
42% OFF
Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop Core I5 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- 15.6 Inches Display Size
33% OFF
Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
39% OFF
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
First Published Date: 18 Sep, 12:13 IST
Tags: infinix
71726641200157
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS