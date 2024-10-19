Infinix Zero Flip unboxing: Here's what you get for Rs. 50,000
Infinix has launched its first flip-foldable phone in India, the Infinix Zero Flip, priced under ₹50,000, making it a more affordable option. At 7.64mm thick when unfolded and weighing 195g, it features a new hinge mechanism, allowing various opening angles between 30 and 150 degrees, tested to withstand over 4,00,000 folds. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, the device gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP inner camera. It offers AI tools like image search, an AI Eraser, and an AI Wallpaper generator. Coming to the display, it has a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits brightness, while the 6.9-inch foldable screen also delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits brightness. Infinix claims to have optimised over 100 apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to work smoothly on the cover screen.
First Published Date: 19 Oct, 10:00 IST
Tags: infinix
