Infinix Zero Flip unboxing: Here's what you get for Rs. 50,000

Infinix has launched its first flip-foldable phone in India, the Infinix Zero Flip, priced under 50,000, making it a more affordable option. At 7.64mm thick when unfolded and weighing 195g, it features a new hinge mechanism, allowing various opening angles between 30 and 150 degrees, tested to withstand over 4,00,000 folds. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, the device gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP inner camera. It offers AI tools like image search, an AI Eraser, and an AI Wallpaper generator. Coming to the display, it has a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits brightness, while the 6.9-inch foldable screen also delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits brightness. Infinix claims to have optimised over 100 apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to work smoothly on the cover screen.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Oct 19 2024, 10:49 IST
