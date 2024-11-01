 Lava AGNI 3 Unboxing: This phone has a second screen on the back! | Videos
Lava AGNI 3 features a dual AMOLED display and an Action Button, setting it apart as the first smartphone in India to include these features for under 25,000. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and comes with 8GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 256GB. Check this unboxing video to know what you get inside the box.

Updated on: Nov 01 2024, 13:10 IST
