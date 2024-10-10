 Motorola Edge 50 Neo camera test: Quick review with photo and video samples | Videos
Home Videos Motorola Edge 50 Neo camera test: Quick review with photo and video samples

Motorola Edge 50 Neo camera test: Quick review with photo and video samples

Starting with the shooting options, you get three cameras: a 50MP sensor mated to a 1x lens, a 13MP 0.5x ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto zoom. My favourite is the 3x 10MP zoom, which delivers impressive portrait shots and offers a fun, unique perspective. While the 3x images aren’t as sharp as those from the main 1x lens, they’re still versatile and usable. Most users will appreciate the background separation they can get out of this lens thanks to the telephoto compression. The images from the other shooters lean towards a more saturated look, but I appreciate the overall tonality and the built-in style. They’re perfect for sharing on social media without needing much editing. That being said, you can click in 50MP as well, but the camera tends to slow down a little. For video, you can record in 4K, and the quality holds up well. However, there’s no 4K 60fps option, which might be a drawback for some. Still, it performs well for the price, and most users won’t be disappointed with the quality and dynamic range you can extract out this compact device. Selfies are surprisingly detailed, especially in mixed and indoor lighting, making it a solid performer in this area too.Overall, for the price, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo performs well—though the camera app could use some improvements, as it feels a bit slow at times.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 15:27 IST
First Published Date: 10 Oct, 15:27 IST
