Motorola Razr 50 Unboxing: Big cover screen flip phone for Rs. 64,999!
After launching the flagship Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the Levono-backed company announced its younger sibling, the Razr 50. It is a clamshell-style foldable smartphone which includes a whole new design in comparison to its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 50 features an upgraded chipset, new AI features with Google Gemini support, a bigger cover display, and much more.
You may be interested in
MobilesTablets Laptops
8% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Marshmallow Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
11% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Soothing Sea
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
65% OFF
Motorola Razr 40
- Sage Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
4% OFF
Motorola Edge 40
- Nebula Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
38% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 6
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
53% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
39% OFF
Realme Pad 2
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
39% OFF
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
31% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
First Published Date: 11 Sep, 15:43 IST
Tags: motorola
71726049386831
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS