Latest Tech News Videos Nothing Phone 3a Pro Unboxing: First look at the design

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Unboxing: First look at the design

Nothing's Phone 3a series has launched in the mid-range market with polarising yet distinctive designs. The 3a Pro gets an asymmetrical camera module, housing a new periscope telephoto lens (up to 6x in-sensor zoom), immediately sets it apart. Build quality improvements include a glass back and IP64 dust/water resistance. Our initial tests reveal smooth performance powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Nothing OS 3.1. And there’s novelty as well, thanks to the new Essential Key offers shortcut functionality. Here’s our quick unboxing.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Mar 04 2025, 17:12 IST
Hindustan Time Tech

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
8% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,630Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Nothing Phone 1 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,585Original price:₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • Sierra Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
First Published Date: 04 Mar, 17:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

upcoming games 2025

GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025
GTA Online DLC

New GTA Online DLC likely dropping today, with fresh missions and vehicles incoming
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke
GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets