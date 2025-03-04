Nothing Phone 3a Pro Unboxing: First look at the design
Nothing's Phone 3a series has launched in the mid-range market with polarising yet distinctive designs. The 3a Pro gets an asymmetrical camera module, housing a new periscope telephoto lens (up to 6x in-sensor zoom), immediately sets it apart. Build quality improvements include a glass back and IP64 dust/water resistance. Our initial tests reveal smooth performance powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Nothing OS 3.1. And there’s novelty as well, thanks to the new Essential Key offers shortcut functionality. Here’s our quick unboxing.
First Published Date: 04 Mar, 17:12 IST
Tags: nothing
